Shruti Haasan Introduces Her 'lockdown Best Friend' With Quirky Video On Instagram

To keep the audience engaged during the lockdown period, Bollywood celebrities, have been entertaining their fans with pictures of them 'quarantining' and have also indulged in some fun-filled interactive online sessions. Recently, actor Shruti Haasan too joined the list. The actor, on her social media platform, showed fans her lockdown best friend with a goofy video. Read the details here.

Meet Shruti Haasan's lockdown best friend

Also Read | Shruti Haasan And Akshara Haasan Take Up #whosemostlikelyto Challenge; Watch Video Here

Shruti, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media platforms, took to her Instagram handle to share a video with her cat, Clara, who she claims is her lockdown best friend. As seen in the video shared, Shruti can be seen cuddling her cat, as she captures a selfie video. With the picture shared, Shruti Haasan wrote: “I’m so thankful for CLARA 💜 she has been my absolute best friend in lockdown. I’m a proud crazy cat lady 😁”. Take a look at the video shared:

Shruti recently took the #WhoseTheMostLikelyToo challenge with her sister Akshara Haasan and shared the video on her Instagram. As seen in the video shared, the two sisters can be seen giving rib-tickling responses to the questions asked. With the video shared, Shruti Haasan wrote: “Here’s ours 🖤 @aksharaa.haasan this was such a fun idea !! Thankyou cutie 😘”. Take a look.

Shruti Haasan on the professional front

Shruti Haasan, who was last seen in Devi with Kajol, Neha Dhupia and Neena Kulkarni, has been missing from the silver screen for a brief period. The actor will now return to the screens for the release of her upcoming project, Rashna: The Ray of Light. Helmed by Vibha Sing, Rashna: The Ray of Light follows the story of Rishabh Thakkar, who enjoys his life in India before joining his dad's business. However, as the events turn upside down, he is seen busy chasing a killer. Reportedly, the makers of the movie have managed to rope in Sonali Bendre, Tisca Chopra and Nargis Fakhri for prominent roles.

