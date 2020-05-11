Shruti Haasan Reveals That Her Father Kamal Haasan Has Never Yelled At Her

Shruti Haasan has more than 13 million followers on Instagram. She went live for a Q&A session with her fans. The actor talked about her films and also her father, Kamal Haasan. She said that he has never punished or even yelled at her. Read to know more.

Shruti says her father Kamal never yelled at her

During her question-and-answer session, a fan asked Shruti Haasan the “worst punishment” she has received from her father and actor-politician Kamal Haasan. She replied saying that her dad never punished or yelled at her. He was not like that.

The actor stated that he was always using reason and logic. But she thinks that she once made a mistake and Kamal was like ''I am so disappointed.” Another user asked her about Kamal Haasan’s health to which Shruti said that he is very well. He is in Chennai, isolating himself and doing well.

Shruti Haasan is also known for her singing skills. She said if given a choice between heavy metal and grunge rock, she would choose heavy metal. The actor added that if she had to listen every day, yeah, probably, without a doubt. A fan asked Shruti what will be the first thing she would do when the lockdown ends. The actor replied that she would go back to work. She mentioned that she misses working and will go to work only when it is safe.

Shruti Haasan stars as Bhagyalakshmi in Gabbar Singh opposite Pawan Kalyan. The Telugu-language action comedy film was released in 2012 and completes eight years today, on May 11, 2020. It was a blockbuster at the box office. Talking about Gabbar Singh completing eight years, Shruti said that it feels so good. She feels really lucky and blessed to have been a part of such a big super hit movie. It changed a lot of things for her.

Shruti Haasan last appeared in a short film titled Devi. It also features Kajol with Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Yashaswini Dayama, Sandhya Mhatre and Rama Joshi. It received tremendous response from the viewers for its topic.

She will be making her comeback in Telugu-language with Krack. The film stars Ravi Teja, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Samuthirakani. The action-thriller film was scheduled to release on May 8, 2020, but has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

