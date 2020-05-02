Shruti Haasan And Akshara Haasan Take Up #whosemostlikelyto Challenge; Watch Video Here

While officials are leaving no stone unturned to keep citizens engaged by airing shows like Ramayana, Bollywood celebrities, too, have been entertaining their fans with pictures of them 'quarantining' and have also indulged in some fun-filled interactive online sessions during the lockdown period.

Recently, actor Shruti Haasan, on her social media platforms, shared a TikTok video with sister Akshara Haasan, who is currently stationed at her Chennai residence. Read details.

Shruti Haasan took the #WhoseTheMostLikelyToo challenge with her sister Akshara Haasan and shared the video on her Instagram. As seen in the video shared, the two sisters can be seen giving rib-tickling responses to the question asked. With the video shared, Shruti Haasan wrote: “Here’s ours 🖤 @aksharaa.haasan this was such a fun idea !! Thankyou cutie 😘”. Take a look:

Shruti Haasan on the professional front

Shruti Haasan, who has been missing from the silver screen, will now return, as the actor is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming project, Rashna: The Ray of Light.

Helmed by Vibha Sing, Rashna: The Ray of Light follows the story of Rishabh Thakkar, who enjoys his life in India before joining his dad's business. However, as the events turn upside down, he is seen busy chasing a killer. Reportedly, the makers of the movie have managed to rope in Sonali Bendre, Tisca Chopra and Nargis Fakhri for prominent roles.

. @shrutihaasan, who's proved her mettle in acting, singing & scoring music, now proves she is an ace photographer & stylist as well! The actress shot her own pics for the cover of Harper's Bazaar with just a camera and timer during lockdown! If this isn't brilliance, what is? pic.twitter.com/0AsEAa1HTD — Yuvraaj (@proyuvraaj) April 24, 2020

#Repost @bazaarindia with @get_repost

・・・

"Two things that have brought me joy during the quarantine? Definitely my cat, Clara, and cooking. At first I felt really bad that I had no one to share this yummy food… https://t.co/cBgtcvA44p — shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) April 24, 2020

