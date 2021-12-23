Shruti Haasan Says Dad Kamal Haasan Was 'super Safe' But Still Contracted COVID

COVID-19 is wreaking havoc across the nation with its new Omicron variant, with many common folk and celebrities coming under the radar of the infectious strain. Among the trail of Indian celebrities, Kamal Haasan recently contracted the virus after his return from the USA. The actor has now recovered and resumed working, however, his daughter Shruti Haasan quips that she's still paranoid to be on a film set.

The actor-singer spoke about her dad's COVID-19 diagnosis, noting that he contracted it despite being 'super safe'. She remarked that the Omicron variant is a 'matter of concern across the board', and while there are no 'permutations and combinations' about who can contract it, Shruti believes that getting immunized via vaccines has reduced the virus' impact.

Shruti Haasan talks about Kamal Haasan's COVID-19 diagnosis

In a conversation with the Hindustan Times, Shruti revealed that her dad has fully recovered and has resumed shooting. She stated that his recovery comes as a 'wonderful news to all of us' and thanked the 'amazing' hospital for nursing him to health.

For the uninitiated, Kamal Haasan had informed his fans about his COVID diagnosis later last month. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "I had a mild cough after my US trip. It is confirmed now that it is Covid. I'm in isolation. I realised that the pandemic is not yet over and request everyone to stay safe." The star was then admitted to a Chennai hospital for treatment.

More on Shruti Haasan's professional front

Shruti further revealed that she'll be donning the hat of a professional author with a book of poetry penned and compiled by her. Stating that her job 'entails writing' now, she thought of curating a bunch of poems into a 'big bundle' and sharing it with everyone. Iterating that she has been writing since the age of 13, the Luck actor quipped that poetry has been 'the driving force' for her to communicate with herself and 'find a common thread' with somebody else.

Meanwhile, she will be seen alongside Baahubali fame Prabhas in Prashanth Neel's action-thriller Salaar. It is expected to release in April next year.

