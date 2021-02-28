Shruti Haasan Shares Cute Pictures With Rumoured Boyfriend Santanu Hazarika

Shruti Haasan took to her Instagram handle to share some cute pictures with rumoured boyfriend Santanu Hazarika. The couple were in Chennai and posed for the cameras together.

"Chennai Chilling scenes," Shruti captioned one of the pictures. The duo wore identical masks. Shruti hasn't commented or confirmed her relationship with Santanu, who is a doodle artist and an illustrator by profession. He is also the founder of Guwahati Art Initiative.

Srimanthudu actor Shruti Haasan took to her Instagram handle and held an AMA session, wherein her followers and fans quizzed her about different things ranging from her hair care secrets to asking her about the age when she got her navel pierced. Shruti answered quite a few of these questions with different Instagram filters each time. The most hilarious response from the South Indian star came when a fan sent her a query about when she would tie the knot. Haasan dealt with the question in a hilarious way and rolled her eyes hard in her Instagram story. She even said that she can't roll her eyes more as they hurt.

Filmmaker Prashanth Neel's upcoming underworld action thriller Salaar, featuring South star Prabhas and Shruti Haasan, is set to release theatrically on April 14, 2022. Billed as a "pan-India" project, Salaar is produced by Hombale Films.

Neel, known for helming the blockbuster action movie franchise KGF, took to Twitter and shared the film's poster with the release date.

"Rebelling worldwide. #Salaar on April 14, 2022. We can't wait to celebrate with you all," the director wrote. The film will see the "Baahubali" star play a "violent character".

When the project was announced in December last year, Prabhas had called "Salaar" a territory unexplored. "This is a very exciting film and my character is extremely violent, so this is something I haven't really done before. It's a pan-Indian film and I can't wait to be on the sets already," the 41-year-old actor had said.

