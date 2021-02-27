Shruti Haasan Posts Photos With Her 'daddy Dearest' Kamal Haasan, Tamannah Drops A Comment

Ramaiya Vastavaiya actor Shruti Haasan is currently basking in the success of her latest release titled Pitta Kathalu. The anthology released on Netflix on February 19 and has garnered positive reviews from her fans. While she is busy with promotions for the same, the actor did take out some time to share an adorable series of pictures with her father Kamal Haasan on Instagram. Here is what Shruti Haasan's friend and fellow actor Tamannah and others had to say about the adorable father-daughter pair.

Shruti Haasan's Instagram post

The Race Gurram actor recently took to her social media handle and shared a few pictures with her father. Shruti Haasan's father Kamal Haasan could be seen wearing a beige shirt and brown pants, with his statement salt-pepper hair and beard look. Meanwhile, Shruti chose to go casual and donned a tie-dyed shirt and black jeans with chunky silver chains accessorizing the look perfectly and her long hair kept open. Her caption read, "Daddy dearest ðŸ–¤". The actor shared three pictures with her dad, one being a mirror selfie and the other two in their living room.

Fan reactions on Shruti's post

The Gabbar is Back actor has close to 16 million followers on the social networking site and her pictures with Kamal Haasan garnered around 650k likes within a few hours. Fellow actor Tamannah Bhatia also dropped three heart-eyed emojis on the post, while other fans called the duo a super one. One follower wrote, "So cute and sweet â¤ï¸He’s looking good.", another one commented saying, "Those eyes ðŸ‘€â¤ï¸".

Shruti Haasan's Pitta Kathalu

Pitta Kathalu, Netflix’s first Telugu anthology, released on February 19, 2021, and is Haasan's latest release. The four stories in the anthology have been directed by Nag Ashwin, B.V. Nandini Reddy, Tharun Bhascker, and Sankalp Reddy. Fans have appreciated the execution of the movie and also hailed the performances in the film to be the most outstanding. Saanve Megghana, Eesha Rebba, Lakshmi Manchu, Shruti Haasan, and Amala Paul play the women in the stories who are incredibly nuanced and complex. The first Pitta Kathalu story has Lakshmi Manchu, Saanve Megghana in its lead. The film Meera sees actors Amala Paul, Ashwin Kakamanu, and Jagapati Babu. In the story of the film X-Life, actor Shruti Haasan is seen alongside Sanjith while the final story in the anthology has Eesha Rebba and Satya Dev as its stars.

Image Credits: Shruti Haasan Official Instagram Account

