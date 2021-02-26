Shruti Haasan Posts Brand New Pic From Her Recent Photoshoot; Fans Simply Go 'Wow'

Shruti Haasan, who was recently seen in Netflix's first Telugu anthology Pitta Kathalu, is often seen engaging with her 15 million followers by giving them a glimpse of her life on Instagram. The star recently took to her social media page to share pictures from her latest photoshoot that left her fans spellbound.

Shruti Haasan goes all blue in her recent photoshoot

Shruti recently took to Instagram to share some pictures from her latest photoshoot. She is seen donning an all-blue outfit comprising of a blue bralette with the peace symbol on it along with a denim mini skirt completing her look with a blue denim jacket. Shruti has gone for the no-makeup makeup look with just a hint of light pink gloss on her lips and some light pink blush to give colour to her cheeks. The photo is clicked by photographer Sanjay Dubey and has simply captioned her picture with a blue heart and a camera emoji.

Shruti's fans were blown away by the actors' killer looks and pictures and filled her comment section with heart emojis. Shruti later went on to post one more picture wearing the same blue outfit for the promotion of a shoe brand. Raahi Chadda and Aayushman Sinha also dropped some blue heart emojis on the actors' post. Read some of the fan comments on Shruti's post below:

Shruti Haasan's new movies

On the work front, Shruti Haasan has two movies releasing this year titled Laabam and Vakeel Saab. In Laabam, Shruti will be seen alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Jagapathi Babu. Directed by SP Jananathan. Laabam promises to be a Tamil language political thriller film. On the other hand, Vakeel Saab is a courtroom directed by Venu Sriram. The film is an adaptation of the Hindi film Pink which starred Tapsee Pannu, Amitabh Bachchan and Kirti Kulhari among others.

Shruti Haasan shares throwback photos

Shruti is known to share throwback pictures from her younger days for her fans and followers. She had recently shared an Instagram story of a 22-year-old Shruti that was posted by one of her fan pages. She has also posted pictures from her days wearing a uniform, a picture with her father Kamal Haasan holding her daughter in his arms when she was very young, a picture from her teenage years and many more. Check out some of Shruti Haasan's photos right here:

