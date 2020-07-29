Shruti Haasan Speaks About 'movie Beauty Standards', Says 'I Gave Into The Pressure Once'

In an interview with a leading news daily, actor Shruti Haasan spoke about the ‘Bollywood beauty standards’ and recalled the time when she gave in to the beauty pressure. The actor confessed that she was ‘constantly hearing’ comments about her face being very ‘western, sharp and masculine’ and had done ‘non-invasive, temporary procedures’ to fix it with fillers. Adding to the same, Shruti Haasan remarked that if any actress denies doing facial surgeries, ‘they are blatantly lying because people’s faces don’t change that much post-surgery’.

Also Read | Shruti Haasan Admits It's Easy To Get Into The Industry But Difficult To Stay In; Read

I don't propagate plastic surgery: Shruti Haasan

Speaking about her nose surgery, Shruti remarked that even after her first film was done, her nose was broken and she didn’t like the way it felt and looked. Haasan clarified that it was her choice and nobody had forced her. The actor remarked that she doesn’t promote plastic surgery, as women ‘need not fit into anything’ and should do what one needs to do. The actor added that it is all about choice and she felt she should be honest about her journey with fans.

Also Read | Shruti Haasan And Vidyut Jammwal's Chemistry In The New Song 'Bhedi' Is Unmissable

Shruti Haasan on the professional front

Shruti Haasan, who has been missing from the silver screen, will now return, as the actor is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming project, Rashna: The Ray of Light. Helmed by Vibha Sing, Rashna: The Ray of Light follows the story of Rishabh Thakkar, who enjoys his life in India before joining his dad's business. However, as the events turn upside down, he is seen busy chasing a killer. Reportedly, the makers of the movie have managed to rope in Sonali Bendre, Tisca Chopra and Nargis Fakhri for prominent roles.

Also Read | Shruti Haasan Admits It's Easy To Get Into The Industry But Difficult To Stay In; Read

Shruti dipped her toes into the movie business with a cameo role as the daughter of Vallabhbhai Patel in the Tamil-Hindi bilingual Hey Ram, based on a murder attempt on Mahatma Gandhi, directed by her father Kamal Haasan. Shruti Haasan made her musical debut in her father's Thevar Magan, a composition of Ilaiyaraaja. While in school, Haasan also sang a song in the much-acclaimed film Chachi 420, which was directed by her father.

Also Read | Shruti Haasan And Vidyut Jammwal's Chemistry In The New Song 'Bhedi' Is Unmissable

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.