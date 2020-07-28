Shruti Haasan Admits It's Easy To Get Into The Industry But Difficult To Stay In; Read

Shruti Hassan is all set for her upcoming OTT release titled Yaara opposite Vidyut Jammwal and Amit Sadh. She recently shared her views about the ongoing debate in Bollywood of nepotism. Shruti Haasan is the daughter of famous actors Kamal Haasan and Sarika also gave her perspective on nepotism. Take a look at her views on the same ahead of her online movie release.

Shruti Haasan on nepotism

In an interview with a media portal, Shruti Haasan revealed that nepotism surely helps a person to get into the industry but it is difficult to stay in the industry as the film industry is known for its highly competitive nature. Recalling her own experience while starting her film career, Shruti Haasan stated that it was surely easy for her to enter the film industry due to her surname, but it has been a difficult journey for her. She stated that since she is a slow learner and considers herself to be socially awkward, she didn’t know the right person to reach out to and communicate with. However, she stated that she agrees that she is privileged but it still has been a hard journey in the film industry for her.

Shruti Haasan's movies

Shruti Haasan will be next seen in a crime-drama film titled Yaara, helmed by Tigmanshu Dhulia. The film is bankrolled by Tigmanshu Dhulia Films and Azure Entertainment. The movie stars Vidyut Jammwal, Shruti Haasan, Amit Sadh, Vijay Varma and Kenny Basumatary in pivotal roles. Reportedly the movie is a Hindi remake of a French film called A Gang Story. The movie is set to premiere on July 30 on Zee5.

Shruti Haasan was last seen in the film Devi alongside Kajol. The Priyanka Banerjee directorial received rave reviews from the audience and critics alike. Meanwhile, Shruti Haasan is all set for the release of her upcoming flick, Krack. The movie marks her return to Tollywood after Katamarayudu. Besides Krack, Shruti Haasan also will be seen in the film titled Laabam. Reportedly, the film will be directed by S.P. Jananathan and will feature Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapati Babu and Kalaiyarasan.

