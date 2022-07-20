Shruti Haasan Spills Beans On Dating Santanu Hazarika; Says 'thankful' To Have Him In Life

Actor Shruti Haasan enjoys a massive following of over 20 million on Instagram and often shares glimpses of her daily life with her followers. However, she prefers to not talk about her personal life and her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika. The actor has several times mentioned how she is always asked about her marriage plans which is why she keeps her dating life to herself. Recently, the actor got candid about her personal life and revealed she is grateful to have her "best friend" Santanu in her life.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Shruti Haasan opened up about her relationship with Santanu Hazarika and revealed why she keeps her dating life to herself. She quipped that she does not hide her relationship but does not like to listen to people's questions about her marriage plans. She also revealed that she is often quizzed about what her father, Kamal Haasan, thinks of Santanu.

Shruti Haasan on her life with Santanu Hazarika

Talking about her beau, Shruti Haasan revealed Santanu is her best friend. She then listed a series of qualities of Santanu. She also quipped how she thinks getting media attention is more annoying for her beau than her and added that she is nothing but "thankful" to have him in her life.

Shruti Haasan said, "Santanu is my best friend. He is an amazing, talented person, and a very unique human being. People think that a lot of the times we call paparazzi, and yes there are times we do when we are looking extra cute or something (laughs). But a lot of the time we don’t, and it was just getting silly to like be photographed." “But I honestly think it would be much more annoying for him than for me. I am very thankful for the fact that he is in my life, and I am extremely proud of him. So it is what it is now," she added.

On Shruti Haasan's work front

Shruti Haasan is currently gearing up to co-star Prabhas in the upcoming film Salaar. The movie is helmed by Prashanth Neel and will see her and Prabhas as leads. On the other hand, she also has Chiru 154 with Chiranjeevi and NBK 107 with Nandamuri Balakrishna in her kitty.

Image: Instagram/@shrutzhaasan