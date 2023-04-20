Siddharth Accompanies Aditi Rao Hydari To Taj Success Bash Amid Dating Rumours

Aditi Rao Hydari recently attended the success party of her film Taj: Divided by Blood. The success party was held in Mumbai. The actress' rumoured boyfriend Siddharth accompanied her.

When they arrived together, they posed for photos separately. Aditi wore a blue and white full-sleeve dress. She completed her look with white and black sneakers. The actress kept her look simple. Her hair was tied in a bun and she opted for kohl-laden eyes and pink lips. On the other hand, Siddharth who went to support his rumoured girlfriend wore a blue checkered shirt teamed with black pants and sneakers. He completed his look with a black watch. Take a look at the photos below:

Apart from them, veteran actor Dharmendra attended the success bash of the film. The cast of the web series such as Aashim Gulati, Taha Shah, and Badussha among others were also in attendance. They all posed for the shutterbugs stationed at the venue.

Aditi Rao Hydari wishes Siddharth on his birthday

Aditi Rao Hydari seemingly confirmed her relationship with her 'manicorn' Siddharth on the actor's birthday. She shared a video on Instagram. It seemed like the video was from their secret vacation. In the video, they can be seen jumping on the streets, while holding each other's hands. Captioning the post, she wrote, "Happy birthday manicorn. To happiness always! movies, love, music, to always having the strongest purest heart, to magic truckloads of laughter, and to never never never growing up! Be magical, be you. Happiest day siddu.”

Aditi Rao Hydari's rumoured relationship

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are reportedly in a relationship. Their dating rumours began after they starred together in the 2021 film Maha Samudram. Their constant public appearances at events, parties, and family functions added fuel to their rumours. However, there has been no confirmation from the couple on the same.