Malayalam Actors Asked To Reduce Remuneration By AMMA Association In Wake Of Pandemic

Kerala Film Producers Association in June conducted a meeting with all its members, where the association decided to slash 50 percent of the production costs of all forthcoming Malayalam movies. The Kerala Film Producers Association also requested all Malayalam actors to reduce their remuneration until the film industry recovers from the losses incurred due to the continuous lockdown. The Kerala Film Producers Association wrote a letter regarding the same to Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) and Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA).

AMMA requests Malayalam actors to reduce their remuneration

Now, months later, the AMMA association has sent a letter to all its existing members requesting them to consider Kerala Film Producers Association's request, claimed a media report published on Wednesday. AMMA has reportedly also ensured that Kerala Film Producers Association would extend a helping hand to the film body and producers. Reportedly, in the letter, AMMA has said that actors and the producers must discuss remuneration before the shooting of the movie begins, and decide on what can be done to slash the production cost. According to reports, the AMMA spokesperson has refrained from talking to the press about the same.

In an old media interview with an online portal, Kerala Film Producers Association's president Rejaputhra Renjith revealed slashing 50 per cent of the production costs of all upcoming Malayalam movies. He believed that a reduction in production cost would keep the film industry afloat during the COVID crisis. The Kerala Film Producers Association's president also revealed that the members of the association would have another meeting with other film bodies and will pass the directive thereafter. However, Kerala Film Producers Association and AMMA association's meeting was consecutively cancelled due to continuous lockdown and coronavirus scare.

Ever since the Kerala government granted permission to the film industry to start work on movies, four new Malayalam movies have gone on-floor. According to reports, about 66 Malayalam movies at different stages of production will soon resume work. Malayalam films like Manju Warrier's Lalitham Sundaram, Mammootty's The Priest, and Mohanlal's Ram among others would be reportedly the first ones to resume production. Some media reports also state that the authorities have issued strict-warning to shoot indoors, which would, as a result, restrict the shooting of new films.

