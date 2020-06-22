Rima Kallingal And Sharafudheen To Star In 'Hagar', Shooting To Begin In July

On Sunday, Rima Kallingal took to social media to reveal that she will be starring in a new film, titled Hagar, alongside Sharafudheen. The forthcoming movie will be helmed by debutant Harshad, who scripted Mammootty and Asif Ali starrer Unda. The Rima Kallingal and Sharafudheen starrer will be produced by Aashiq Abu and Rima Kallingal under their production banner OPM (Open Your Mouth Cinema). The first poster of Hagar was released by the cast and crew of the upcomer on their respective social media handles.

Poster of Rima Kallingal and Sharafudheen starrer Hagar:

Rima Kallingal and Sharafudheen starrer's shooting to begin on July 5

The forthcoming Malayalam movie's shooting will begin in Kerala on July 5, revealed producer Aashiq Abu in a social media post. He also disclosed that although the film's shooting is starting next month, the movie is far from release. He said the release date of the Rima Kallingal and Sharfudheen starrer is yet to be decided.

Meanwhile, Hagar is Rima Kallingal's second movie as a producer. She last produced Aashiq Abu's Virus. The film had an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Kunchacko Boban, Revathy, Tovino Thomas, Parvathy, Rima Kallingal, Sreenath Bhasi, Madonna Sebastian, Indrajith, and Poornima Indrajith, among others in prominent roles. The movie produced by Rima Kallingal under the banner ODM was based on the Nipah Virus outbreak in Kerala. The film was declared a hit and received praise from critics and audiences alike.

Besides Hagar, Rima Kallingal was supposed to start work on veteran director Bhadran's movie-Joothan. However, Rima was replaced by Mamta Mohandas at the last minute. The director, in a recent media interview, with an online portal, revealed that Rima Kallingal did not fit the part, reason of which she was replaced. The forthcoming film also stars Soubin Shahir and Joju George in pivotal roles.

On the other hand, Sharafudheen was last seen in a cameo appearance in Midhun Manuel Thomas' Anjaam Pathiraa. The movie, starring Kunchacko Boban and Unnimaya Prasad, and Jinu Joseph in the lead, is one of the highest-grossing films of the year. Sharafudheen will be next seen playing a pivotal role in Indrajith Sukumaran and Grace Anthony starrer Halal Love Story. Thereafter, Sharafudheen will be seen in Sidharth Bharathan's Jinn.

