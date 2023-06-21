Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, Raashii Khanna Starrer Yodha Postponed?

Sidharth Malhotra will be seen next in the action film Yodha. As per social media chatter, the release of the film has been postponed. The film also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna.

The Newsmakers

Sidharth Malhotra’s film Yodha is making headlines. The film was supposed to release on July 7, in theatres. The lead actor took to his Instagram in November last year to announce the news. However, as per speculations, the release has been deferred.

Who's saying what?

Initially slated to hit big screens in July 2023, social media reports suggest that the release has been postponed. Trade analyst Sumit Kadel shared the news on Twitter. In the tweet, he mentioned that the film will now release on October 27. This was resonated by other trade analysts like Komal Nath and Rohit Jaiswal. However, neither the filmmakers nor the actors have confirmed or denied the news.

Yodha poster drops hint about movie plot

On November 30 last year, Sidharth shared the poster of the film. Along with it, he wrote, “Packed with action, thrill & big screen entertainment - our #Yodha is landing in cinemas near you, so fasten your seat belts!” Sidharth held a gun in his hand with eyes set on the target. He also appeared bruised while stading against the backdrop of an airport runway. The poster hinted that Yodha will be a rescue film.

(Sidharth Malhotra dons a rugged look in Yodha movie poster | Image: Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram)

Yodha is an action thriller film starring Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role. The film is directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. It is bankrolled by Prime Video and Dharma Productions.

In November of last year, the Thank God actor was shooting for the upcoming film in New Delhi. Photos of the actor from India Gate went viral. The actor shook hands and posed for selfies with fans at the national monument during his shoot.

Meanwhile...

Apart from Sidharth Malhotra, Yodha will also star Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani. The movie will mark the Bollywood debut of Raashii after starring in the OTT series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness and Farzi alongside Ajay Devgn and Shahid Kapoor respectively.