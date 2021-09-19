SIIMA Awards 2021 Winners List: Mahesh Babu, Rashmika And Nani Win Big

The South Indian International Movie Awards are one of the most prestigious film awards in the South film industry. The awards honour artists from all four regional languages (Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada) cinemas. SIIMA Awards 2021 took place in Hyderabad on September 18, 2021. Mahesh Babu took home the Best Actor award for Maharshi. Nani walked away with Entertainer of the Year and Best Actor (Critic). Here is the complete list of winners from the star-studded night.
SIIMA Awards 2021 Winners list
SIIMA 2021 Malayalam Winners List
- Best Director: Lijo Jose Pellissery: Jallikattu
- Best Actor in a Comedy Role: Basil Joseph: Kettiyolaanu Ente Malakha
- Best Actor in a Negative Role: Shine Tom Chacko: Ishq
- Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Roshan Matthew: Moothon
- Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Saniya Iyappan: Lucifer
- Best Debutant Actress: Anna Ben: Kumbalangi Nights
- Best Debutant Producer: Scube Films: Uyare
- Best Playback Singer (Male): Harisankar KS: Pavizha Mazha
- Best Playback Singer (Female): Prarthana: Thaarapadhamaake
- Best Lyric Writer: Vinayak Sasikumar: Aaradhika
- Best Film: Aashirvad Cinemas: Lucifer
SIIMA 2021 Kannada Winners List
- Best Actor in a Leading Role (Critics): Rakshit Shetty for Avane Srimannarayan
- Best Actor in a Leading Role: Darshan for Yajamana
- Best Actress in Leasing Role (Critic): Rashmika Mandanna for Yajamana
- Best Film: Media house Studio for Yajamana
- Best Director: Hari Krishna, Pon Kumaran for Yajamana
- Best Actor in a Comedy Role: Sadhu Kokila for Yajamana
- Best Actress in a Leading Role: Rachita Ram for Ayushmanbhava
- Best Actor in a Negative Role: Saikumar P for Bharaate
- Best Debutant Director: RJ Mayuraa for Gottilla
- Best Debutant Actor: Abhishek Gowda for Amar
- Best Debutant Producer: Coastal Breeze productions
- Best Music Director: V. Harikrishna for Yajamana
- Best Choreographer: Imran Sardhariya for Avane Srimannarayana
- Best Playback Singer (Female): Ananya Bhat for Helade Kelade
- Best Lyric Writer: Pavan Wadeyar for Natasaarvabhowma title song
SIIMA 2021 Telugu Winners List
- Best Actor in a Leading Role (Critic): Nani for Gang Leader
- Best Director: Vamshi for Maharshi
- Best Actor in a Leading Role: Mahesh Babu for Maharshi
- Best Actress in a Leading Role (Critic): Rashmika Mandanna for Dear Comrade
- Best Film: Sithara Entertainment for Jersey
- Best Actor in a Comedy Role: Ajay Ghosh for Raj Garu Gadhi 3
- Best Actor in a Negative Role: Kartikeya for Gang Leader
- Lifetime Achievement Award: Sheela
- Entertainment of the Year: Anil Ravipudi for F2
- Entertainer of the Year: Nani for Jersey and Gang Leader
- Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Allari Naresh for Maharshi
- Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Karunya Ram for Mane Maratakkide
- Best Playback Singer (Female): Cinmayee Sirpada for Priyathama Priyathama
- Best Debutant Director: Swaroop RSJ for Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya
- Best Debutant Actor: Sri Simha for Mathu Vadalara
- Best Debutant Actress: Shivathmika Rajashekar for Dorasani
- Best Debutant Producer: Studio 99 for Mallesham
- Best Music Director: DSP for Maharshi
- Best Playback Singer (Male): Anurag Kulkarni for Ismart Shankar title track
- Best Lyric Writer: Sri Mani for Idhe Kadha
SIIMA 2021 Tamil Winners List
- Best Actor in a Negative Role: Arjun Das: Kaithi
- Best Actor in a Supporting Role: George Maryan: Kaithi
- Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Inghuja Ravichandran: Magamuni
- Best Debutant Director: Pradeep Ranganathan: Comali
- Best Debutant Actor : ken Karunaas: Asuran
- Best Debutant Producer: V Studios: Aadai
- Best Music Director: D.Imman: Viswasam
- Best Playback Singer (Female): Saindhavi Prakash: Ellu Vaya Pookalaye
- Best Lyric Writer: Vivek: Singapenney
- Best Cinematographer: Velraj: Asuran
Image: Instagram/@siimaawards
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.