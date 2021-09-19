SIIMA Awards 2021 Winners List: Mahesh Babu, Rashmika And Nani Win Big

The South Indian International Movie Awards are one of the most prestigious film awards in the South film industry. The awards honour artists from all four regional languages (Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada) cinemas. SIIMA Awards 2021 took place in Hyderabad on September 18, 2021. Mahesh Babu took home the Best Actor award for Maharshi. Nani walked away with Entertainer of the Year and Best Actor (Critic). Here is the complete list of winners from the star-studded night. View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIIMA (@siimawards) SIIMA Awards 2021 Winners list SIIMA 2021 Malayalam Winners List Best Director: Lijo Jose Pellissery: Jallikattu

Best Actor in a Comedy Role: Basil Joseph: Kettiyolaanu Ente Malakha

Best Actor in a Negative Role: Shine Tom Chacko: Ishq

Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Roshan Matthew: Moothon

Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Saniya Iyappan: Lucifer

Best Debutant Actress: Anna Ben: Kumbalangi Nights

Best Debutant Producer: Scube Films: Uyare

Best Playback Singer (Male): Harisankar KS: Pavizha Mazha

Best Playback Singer (Female): Prarthana: Thaarapadhamaake

Best Lyric Writer: Vinayak Sasikumar: Aaradhika

Best Film: Aashirvad Cinemas: Lucifer SIIMA 2021 Kannada Winners List Best Actor in a Leading Role (Critics): Rakshit Shetty for Avane Srimannarayan

Best Actor in a Leading Role: Darshan for Yajamana

Best Actress in Leasing Role (Critic): Rashmika Mandanna for Yajamana

Best Film: Media house Studio for Yajamana

Best Director: Hari Krishna, Pon Kumaran for Yajamana

Best Actor in a Comedy Role: Sadhu Kokila for Yajamana

Best Actress in a Leading Role: Rachita Ram for Ayushmanbhava

Best Actor in a Negative Role: Saikumar P for Bharaate

Best Debutant Director: RJ Mayuraa for Gottilla

Best Debutant Actor: Abhishek Gowda for Amar

Best Debutant Producer: Coastal Breeze productions

Best Music Director: V. Harikrishna for Yajamana

Best Choreographer: Imran Sardhariya for Avane Srimannarayana

Best Playback Singer (Female): Ananya Bhat for Helade Kelade

Best Lyric Writer: Pavan Wadeyar for Natasaarvabhowma title song

SIIMA 2021 Telugu Winners List

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Critic): Nani for Gang Leader

Best Director: Vamshi for Maharshi

Best Actor in a Leading Role: Mahesh Babu for Maharshi

Best Actress in a Leading Role (Critic): Rashmika Mandanna for Dear Comrade

Best Film: Sithara Entertainment for Jersey

Best Actor in a Comedy Role: Ajay Ghosh for Raj Garu Gadhi 3

Best Actor in a Negative Role: Kartikeya for Gang Leader

Lifetime Achievement Award: Sheela

Entertainment of the Year: Anil Ravipudi for F2

Entertainer of the Year: Nani for Jersey and Gang Leader

Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Allari Naresh for Maharshi

Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Karunya Ram for Mane Maratakkide

Best Playback Singer (Female): Cinmayee Sirpada for Priyathama Priyathama

Best Debutant Director: Swaroop RSJ for Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya

Best Debutant Actor: Sri Simha for Mathu Vadalara

Best Debutant Actress: Shivathmika Rajashekar for Dorasani

Best Debutant Producer: Studio 99 for Mallesham

Best Music Director: DSP for Maharshi

Best Playback Singer (Male): Anurag Kulkarni for Ismart Shankar title track

Best Lyric Writer: Sri Mani for Idhe Kadha

SIIMA 2021 Tamil Winners List

Best Actor in a Negative Role: Arjun Das: Kaithi

Best Actor in a Supporting Role: George Maryan: Kaithi

Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Inghuja Ravichandran: Magamuni

Best Debutant Director: Pradeep Ranganathan: Comali

Best Debutant Actor : ken Karunaas: Asuran

Best Debutant Producer: V Studios: Aadai

Best Music Director: D.Imman: Viswasam

Best Playback Singer (Female): Saindhavi Prakash: Ellu Vaya Pookalaye

Best Lyric Writer: Vivek: Singapenney

Best Cinematographer: Velraj: Asuran Image: Instagram/@siimaawards

