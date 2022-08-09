Actors Mrunal Thakur and Dulquer Salmaan are currently basking in the success of their recently released film, Sita Ramam. The romantic drama has been witnessing phenomenal growth at the box office, as evident from the tweet made by Vyjayanthi Movies which revealed that the Day 3 collections are way higher than the first two days. Not only the film is doing great at the box office, but it has also received positive responses from the audience as well as critics.

Ecstatic by the response, the Hey Sinamika actor has penned a long heartfelt note on his Instagram handle, thereby thanking the 'Telugu' audience for showering all the love on Sita Ramam. Sharing the gratitude note, Salmaan wrote, "Filled with gratitude and so much emotion for all the love you are showering us with !! Ram says thank you with folded hands!" Take a look at it here:

'I have been accepted by the Telugu audiences': Mrunal Thakur

Actor Mrunal Thakur also headed to her Instagram account and penned a 'thank you' note for the audience, stating, "Today I’m Sita for you, and I will continue embodying new characters and roles as an actor." The Jersey fame actor explained how she said 'yes' to the film without a doubt or thinking over it. She wrote, "When I signed the film. I knew it was a special film. I have said time and again that when my director narrated the script I told him that I will do this film without a doubt or without thinking it over. I remember it so peculiarly that I flew down to hear the narration of Sitaraman when I was shooting in Chandigarh. I sat down and within minutes I was mesmerised. I say this today because that’s how I have been accepted by the Telugu audiences. (sic)"

Giving a shoutout to the film's director Hanu Raghavapudi, she continued, "Whatever you’re experiencing in cinemas today is the beauty of the world and the character of Sita, Hanu sir created! Fortunately, the beauty of this film is being witnessed by the world today." She concluded, "I’m forever humbled and grateful. This Sita, is forever indebted to your love! Itlu mi Sita Mahalaxmi".

More on Sita Ramam

Helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the intense love drama has been bankrolled by Vyjayanathi Movies and Swapna Cinema. Sumanth, Gautam Menon, Prakash Raj, Tharun Bhascker, Bhoomika Chawla, and are also seen in other important roles. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, the film hit the theatres on 5 August 2022.

(Image: @dqsalmaan/Instagram)