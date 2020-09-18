Sivakarthikeyan Starrer 'Doctor' Begins Dubbing With Pooja Ceremony

Actor Sivakarthikeyan and Priyanka Mohan's forthcoming movie Doctor's post-production work began on Thursday, September 17, with a small pooja ceremony. The pictures from the pooja ceremony were shared by the makers of the film online. "Dubbing of #DOCTOR starring @Siva_Kartikeyan & @priyankaamohan, directed by @Nelsondilpkumar started today with pooja!", (sic) wrote makers of Doctor, sharing the pictures.

Check out the pictures

Also Read | Sivakarthikeyan And Cast Of 'Doctor' To Soon Commence Shooting For Film In Chennai

Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan and the central cast of Doctor will reunite in the last week of September to shoot the remaining portions of the film. The team will be shooting in Chennai. Kaushik LM, a prominent film personality, took to his social media to give the update of Doctor's shooting schedule. "#SivaKarthikeyan's #Doctor remaining 12 days shoot to be resumed and completed in Chennai sets, from September final week, in a single stretch," (sic) wrote Kaushik.

#SivaKarthikeyan's #Doctor remaining 12 days shoot to be resumed and completed in Chennai sets, from September final week, in a single stretch. Dubbing processes have also begun 👍 — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) September 14, 2020

Also Read | Andhra: Collector Orders Arrest Of Guntur Doctor For Raising COVID Concerns At Review Meet

All details about Doctor

Doctor, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Priyanka Mohan in the lead, narrates the tale of a doctor who fights the ill of the society. The film also features actors like Yogi Babu, Vinay Rai, and Avantikka Mohan in prominent roles. The movie is directed by Kolamavu Kokila (2018) fame Nelson Dilipkumar. The film is bankrolled by Sivakarthikeyan, Kalai Arasu, and Rajesh Kotapadi under their production banner.

Very happy to share that my next film will be with my dearmost friends @Nelson_director & @anirudhofficial titled as #DOCTOR 👨‍⚕😊👍 Once again happy to be associated with @kjr_studios 👍 Shoot starts soon🙏 @SKProdOffl pic.twitter.com/W82ltJrbHK — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) December 2, 2019

Also Read | Trial Involving Blood Doping Doctor Opens In Munich

What's next for Sivakarthikeyan on work front?

Sivakarthikeyan will be next seen in science-fiction Ayalaan. The movie, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead is directed by R Ravikumar. The film also features Bollywood actor Isha Koppikar in a prominent role. The movie is produced by R D Raja and Kotapadi J Rajesh under their respective production banners. The film is reportedly in pre-production and is expected to go on floors soon.

Also Read | Farmer Sells Cow For Daughter's Education; Says She Will Wear 'doctor's Coat' One Day

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.