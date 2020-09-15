Sivakarthikeyan And Cast Of 'Doctor' To Soon Commence Shooting For Film In Chennai

Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan is expected to resume work on his much-awaited film Doctor in the last week of September. The shooting is supposed to commence in Chennai. Kaushik LM, a prominent film personality, took to his social media to give the update of Doctor's shooting schedule. He also revealed that the dubbing for the film also is expected to resume soon.

Check out the tweet here:

#SivaKarthikeyan's #Doctor remaining 12 days shoot to be resumed and completed in Chennai sets, from September final week, in a single stretch. Dubbing processes have also begun 👍 — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) September 14, 2020

Doctor shooting to commence soon

Tamil movie Doctor that went on floors early this year will resume shooting in the coming weeks. The shooting of the film was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie marks the Tamil movie debut of Gang Leader (2019) fame Priyanka Arulmohan.

Doctor, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Priyanka Arulmohan in the lead, is a medical-thriller that has the former essaying the role of a medical professional. The movie is directed by Kolamavu Kokila (2018) fame Nelson Dilipkumar. The film also features actors like Yogi Babu, Vinay Rai, and Avantikka Mohan in prominent roles. Recently, the second single of the film was released online, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

The movie is produced by Sivakarthikeyan and Kalai Arasu under their production banner. The film's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and the camera is handled by Vijay Kartik Kannan of Aadai (2019) fame. Meanwhile, the movie is edited by R Nirmal.

What's next for Sivakarthikeyan?

Sivakarthikeyan will be next seen in R Ravikumar's Ayalaan. The movie, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead is a science fiction film that also stars Bollywood actor Isha Koppikar in a prominent role. The film is produced by R D Raja and Kotapadi J Rajesh under their respective production banners. The film is reportedly in pre-production and is expected to go on floors soon.

