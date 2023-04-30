Sivakarthikeyan Takes Break From Twitter, Makes A Promise To Fans

Sivakarthikeyan is a popular name in Tamil cinema. The Ayalaan actor shocked his fans as he announced he will be taking a break from the popular social media platform, Twitter. He tweeted the information along with his photos and also mentioned that his team will share updates about his upcoming films and projects.

Sivakarthikeyan is one of the actors who regularly keeps his fans updated about his work and personal life through his social media. Today (April 30) the actor shared pictures of himself from an airplane and announced that he will be taking a break from Twitter. The Remo actor tweeted, “My dear brothers and sisters, I am taking a break from twitter for a while. Take care, and i will be back soon P.S: All updates on the films will be shared here by my team.”

My dear brothers and sisters,

I am taking a break from twitter for a while.

Take care, and i will be back soon 👍😊



P.S: All updates on the films will be shared here by my team. pic.twitter.com/Nf4fdqXRTy — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) April 30, 2023

The news of Sivakarthikeyan taking a break from the social media platform came as a shock to his fans. The reason for his break remains unknown. Fans of the actor have commented requesting him to be back soon. One tweet read, “Comeback soon bro Waiting for #Maaveeran #Ayalaan”. Other tweets read, “Take care bro”, “Take care Anna” and “Hope this break is for the training in Mumbai for the RKFI project... Waiting to see you in the post training look na”

Sivakarthikeyan movies

Sivakarthikeyan made his debut in feature films in 2012 with the Tamil movie Marina. The actor enjoys popular acclaim from fans since then. He has been a part of popular Tamil movies like 3, Maan Karate, Remo, Kanaa, Mr. Local, Namma Veettuu Pillai and several others.

Sivakarthikeyan was last seen in the 2022 movie Prince. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Maveeran which is scheduled to release in August this year. He will also star in the fantasy film Ayaalan alongside Rakul Preet Singh. The film is slated to release on Diwali this year.