Ponniyin Selvan 2: Devi Sri Prasad Watches Film With Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam

Kamal Haasan, the veteran actor who lent his voice for the narration of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2, recently attended a screening of the movie. He heaped praises on the film and its cast. Devi Sri Prasad, has worked with Kamal Haasan previously in Dasavathaaram, shared two pictures on his social media account featuring Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, and himself. The first picture featured the trio posing together, while the second one was a selfie taken by Kamal Haasan and DSP while watching the movie.

What a Pleasure it was to watch d LEGEND #ManiRatnam Sir’s Masterpiece #PS2 sitting along wit d LEGEND #Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan sirr ❤️😍🎶🙏🏻



Amazing Score by IsaiPuyal @arrahman sir🎶🙏🏻

&

Brilliant Cinematography by #RaviVarman sir 🎥🙏🏻



& every Actor & Technician🙏🏻❤️🎶😍… pic.twitter.com/78bSTqCLsA — DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) May 1, 2023

Devi Sri Prasad tweeted about the pleasure of watching the film with the legends, Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan. He heaped praises on the film's amazing score by AR Rahman and the brilliant cinematography by Ravi Varman. He also appreciated the work of every actor and technician involved in the film.

In an interview with ANI, Kamal Haasan talked about his friendship with Mani Ratnam and praised his film. He expressed his pride in Tamil cinema's technical expertise and unique talent, which is now visible to the world through this film. He credited Mani Ratnam for the film's success, which required a lot of valour to produce on this scale. Kamal Haasan called the film's success a good sign that Tamil cinema is moving towards the golden age.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 is the sequel to the 2022 film Ponniyin Selvan , and is directed by Mani Ratnam. The film is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's five-part novel series of the same name. It narrates the story of the Chola Dynasty. The film stars a talented cast, including Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Prakash Raj, who reprise their roles from the first part. The film hit theatres on April 28. The first part of the saga earned over Rs 200 crore at the box office worldwide.



