'Skylab' Twitter Review: Netizens React To Nithya Menen-Satya Dev's Comedy Venture

'Skylab' Twitter review: Netizens shared their views on the Nithya Menen-Satya Dev's comedy venture set around the disintegration of space station Skylab.

Nithya Menen has been associated with the film industry for 13 years now, and after working in numerous films across industries, the actor has now turned producer. The Bangalore Days actor has backed her latest release Skylab. The Telugu film recently hit the theatres, and the reviews are pouring in.

The comedy film seemed to be entertaining the audiences well. The venture has largely received positive reviews from netizens. Here's what the Twitteratti are saying about the film:

Nithya Menen-starrer Skylab Twitter review; venture receives positive reviews

The film was praised with terms like 'Beautiful film', 'lovely film', 'one of the best content-rich film', 'must-watch movie', 'feel good ride' and some wrote that it was a 'film to be proud of', and one that would make audiences smile. 

One even said that it was a 'one of a kind' in Telugu cinema, and 'different and artistic' was one of the other terms. 

Some shared that it was a little 'slow', and took time to build, but overall it had a 'unique storyline'. The climax too was termed 'endearing' by one.

The characters were termed organic, and comedy scenes were appreciated by the netizens. 

The performances of the cast, Nithya Menen, Satya Dev and Rahul Ramakrishna too were appreciated by the audiences. The former won praises for her expressions, while one hoped for more good movies for the latter.  

The director Vishvak Khanderao also found a mention in the praises and  'well written and terrifically executed' were the words for him.

However, some were not fully convinced. One wrote that except for the climax, and the last 20 minutes, it had failed to make an impact. Another wrote that it was a good concept, but the execution was not up to the mark, making it too late by the time the climax arrived.  One Twitter user shared that its middle portions plummeted and that it needed some more interesting scenes.

Story of Skylab

Skylab traces a fictitious story set in Telangana revolving around the crash of the American Space Station Skylab in 1979, and the fear of the villagers of the area.

