'Skylab' Twitter Review: Netizens React To Nithya Menen-Satya Dev's Comedy Venture

Nithya Menen has been associated with the film industry for 13 years now, and after working in numerous films across industries, the actor has now turned producer. The Bangalore Days actor has backed her latest release Skylab. The Telugu film recently hit the theatres, and the reviews are pouring in.

The comedy film seemed to be entertaining the audiences well. The venture has largely received positive reviews from netizens. Here's what the Twitteratti are saying about the film:

Nithya Menen-starrer Skylab Twitter review; venture receives positive reviews

The film was praised with terms like 'Beautiful film', 'lovely film', 'one of the best content-rich film', 'must-watch movie', 'feel good ride' and some wrote that it was a 'film to be proud of', and one that would make audiences smile.

One even said that it was a 'one of a kind' in Telugu cinema, and 'different and artistic' was one of the other terms.

Some shared that it was a little 'slow', and took time to build, but overall it had a 'unique storyline'. The climax too was termed 'endearing' by one.

The characters were termed organic, and comedy scenes were appreciated by the netizens.

The performances of the cast, Nithya Menen, Satya Dev and Rahul Ramakrishna too were appreciated by the audiences. The former won praises for her expressions, while one hoped for more good movies for the latter.

The director Vishvak Khanderao also found a mention in the praises and 'well written and terrifically executed' were the words for him.

A very few 8:45's have my heart and #SKYLAB is one such ♥️



What a story teller you're @VishvakKhander1



Brilliant Performances from @ActorSatyadev @MenenNithya



ప్రాణం పోసావ్!!! @prashanthvihari



Kudos @ByteFeatures

for this gem.



ఆకాశం ఎత్తు నీ ఈ ప్రయోగం 🫂

Must Watch ✅ — Sandeep Kumar (@Sandeep_tweeton) December 4, 2021

#Skylab is another film telugu cinema to be proud of.Every characater is so organic. @MenenNithya yet again proved how talented she is. @ActorSatyaDev and @eyrahul are so natural. Brilliant writing and direction by @VishvakKhander1 special mention to @prashanthvihari — Sateesh Botta (@bkrsatish) December 4, 2021

#Skylab is a Beautiful movie. One of the best content rich films in Telugu. Brilliant performances from @ActorSatyaDev, @MenenNithya & @eyrahul. Great work by Director Vishwak & the team of Pruthvi (byte features). — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) December 4, 2021

#Skylab is a lovely film! Yes, the narration is slow and takes time but the way film unfolds especially the last 40 mins is so endearing to watch. It will surely make you smile by the end of it. 👏👏💯❤️ — Kiran (@inquisitivekidd) December 4, 2021

#Skylab 🛰️ - Slow but takes us to a old innocent village world 🌎



Plus points are the lead cast with their expressions and performances makes it a one time watch



Especially #NithyaMenen conveys many things with her expressions. #Sathyadev one more experiment in his career https://t.co/zeQ2UqVrDs — 𝐁𝐡𝐞𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐦𝐚 𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐤𝐬 (@BheeshmaTalks) December 4, 2021

Loved the movie Skylab actually great performance by satyadev...

One after one he is selecting movies of very different genres

And also great work by director..#Skylab — Pawankalyanfanᶠᵒˡˡᵒʷ ᵇᵃᶜᵏ💯 (@SritweeetZ) December 4, 2021

What a wonderful actor #Satyadev

TFI is blessed to have a such an actor . Need more good movies from him Man



Just Now watched #Skylab Fantastic Movie with full of entertainment And Good performance by the lead actors



Must watch movie👍 — Rahul (@alwaysRahulV) December 4, 2021

A very unique story line and full of comedy #SkyLab with excellent actors like satyadev and Nitya memon... Aa katha velle vidhanam... Execution superb

Positive reviews every where... — YouTube Short Films & Videos (@Darling_sai00) December 4, 2021

A novel point and first of its kind film in Telugu. #Skylab movie is a must watch for content rich film lovers👍👍👍 pic.twitter.com/ZK4LKNYUOj — Deccan Delight (@DeccanDelight) December 4, 2021

However, some were not fully convinced. One wrote that except for the climax, and the last 20 minutes, it had failed to make an impact. Another wrote that it was a good concept, but the execution was not up to the mark, making it too late by the time the climax arrived. One Twitter user shared that its middle portions plummeted and that it needed some more interesting scenes.

#SKYLAB - Good concept but the execution is lacking. Comedy only works at places and although climax portions are well made, it seemed too late. — Telugu Premiere (@TeluguPremiere) December 4, 2021

#Skylab has intresting premise but fails to make an impact except for few scenes and the last 20 minutes. Performances and technical values were up to the mark.. — అరగంటలో దివ్యమైన ముహూర్తం ఉందమ్మా (@ThisIsAdityamov) December 4, 2021

A promising fun start, a middle that plummets like #Skylab , and an endearing end makes it a decent flick. Has it’s heart in the right place,so. The village has a soul of it’s own with few remarkable characters, but needed better interesting scenes. Slow paced at times. Watchable — B.Abhishek (@maverix111) December 4, 2021

Story of Skylab

Skylab traces a fictitious story set in Telangana revolving around the crash of the American Space Station Skylab in 1979, and the fear of the villagers of the area.

(Image: Instagram/@nithyamenen)