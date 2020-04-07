Sobhita Dhulipala Says She Is Keeping Calm Instead Of Getting Anxious Amid Lockdown

Sobhita Dhulipala, in her recent media interview, revealed that she is concentrating on keeping her body and mind halthy amid the lockdown. The actor revealed that although she was initially anxious about not being productive during the lockdown, however, she has tackled the situation by embracing the current scenario. Now, she indulges in reading unfinished books, cooking meals for herself, and catching up on web series and movies that she missed due to her busy schedule.

Furthermore in the interview, Sobhita Dhulipala also revealed that she was shooting for Mahesh Babu-produced Major while the lockdown was announced. She exclaimed that she got anxious after all of her on-floor projects shoot got cancelled due to the lockdown. However, Sobhita managed to keep her calm, and now few days into the lockdown she is spending the time reconnecting with things she missed during her busy shooting schedule.

Also Read | Sobhita Dhulipala & Vishal Dadlani Engage In Fun Banter Amid Quarantine, See Post

Also Read | Sobhita Dhulipala Reveals Skincare Tips & Tricks, Says 'makeup Must Take Only 10 Minutes'

On the professional front, Sobhita Dhulipala will be next seen in Srinath Rajendran's Kurup. The movie, starring Dulquer Salmaan, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Indrajith Sukumaran in the lead, is based on the real-life of notorious criminal Sukumaran Kurup. In the same interview, Sobhita revealed that the movie's release date would be rescheduled reportedly because of delay in post-production.

Also Read | As Sarileru Neekevvaru Break Records At BO; Here's Mahesh Babu And Rashmika's Net Worth

Also Read | Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun & Other Tollywood Actors Light Diya & Take Part In PM's Initiative

Meanwhile, Sobhita Dhulipala was supposed to join the sets of Mani Ratnam's multi-starrer Ponniyin Selvan, after she completed the Hyderabad schedule of Mahesh Babu's Major. But the shooting of Mani Ratnam's upcoming project has been stopped due to lockdown.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.