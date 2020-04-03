As Sarileru Neekevvaru Break Records At BO; Here's Mahesh Babu And Rashmika's Net Worth

Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna recently saw the success of their film Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film has skyrocketed at the box office and has been gaining a lot of appreciation from fans and critics. Amidst the success of the film, here is the net worth of the lead stars, Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna. Read on to know.

Mahesh Babu’s net worth

Mahesh Babu is one of the most sought after film stars in the Telugu film industry. He has a huge fan following. It has been reported by various media portals that his yearly income is approximately ₹ 26 crores and his net worth is around ₹ 113 crores.

Read | Singer-actor Meiyang Chang Faces 'racism', Breaks Silence On Being Called 'Coronavirus'

Source of income

Mahesh Babu started his career as a child actor and owing to his popularity, most of his films are always commercially successful. The actor gets money from brand endorsements and attending evens apart from acting. He has many valuable cars and other assets in his name.

Read | If You Don’t Laugh, You Cry: Coping With Virus Through Humor

Rashmika Mandanna net worth

As reported by various media portals, the net worth of actor Rashmika Mandanna is around $ 3 million which is around 22 crore rupees. In the year 2016, she made her acting debut in a Kannada movie Kirik Party. After giving two commercially successful films Anjani Putra and Chamak, she gained a lot of popularity and became of the most sought after stars of the south Indian film industry. She went on to make her acting debut in 2018 in Telugu film Chalo. At that time Rashmika had become a very famous face among her fans and was cited as "Karnataka Crush" in the media.

Read | Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar's Combined Net Worth Will Astonish You

Source of income

The actor is one of the South Indian film industry's highest-paid actors and charges a heavy amount for each film. Besides that, she gets paid for brand endorsements and by attending events. She owns many automobiles, and as stated by many leading media outlets, she is also believed to be the owner of many valuable properties.

Read | Rashmika Mandanna To Open Her Own Production House; Here's A Look At Her Net Worth

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Credits: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.