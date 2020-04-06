Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun & Other Tollywood Actors Light Diya & Take Part In PM's Initiative

On Sunday, popular Tollywood actors like Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Kajal Aggarwal, Pawan Kalyan, and others, lit diyas and candles to extend support to PM Modi's new initiative. The initiative was announced by PM Narendra Modi on April 3, in which, he urged all the citizens to switch off the power on Sunday that is April 5 and light diyas or candle to shun the 'darkness' of Coronavirus. Here is how Tollywood actors like Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Pawan Kalyan, and Pawan Kalyan, expressed their solidarity in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, and other actors support PM Modi's new initiative

Janta Curfew

Just a few days ago, PM Modi had announced Janta Curfew, where he asked all the citizens to clap and support all the medical staff that has been tirelessly working towards combating coronavirus. The Tollywood celebrities participated in the Janta Curfew with zest and expressed their solidarity. Meanwhile, actors like Allu Arjun and Pawan Kalyan are trying to educate people about social distancing and lockdown through their umpteen social media posts.

