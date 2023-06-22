Sonam Bajwa is gearing up for the release of her Punjabi-language film Carry on Jatta 3. The romantic comedy, which is the third instalment of the blockbuster hit franchise Carry On Jatta, also stars Gippy Grewal in the lead role. Ahead of the film's release, Sonam, in an exclusive conversation with Republic Digital’s Mugdha Kapoor, shared if she is open to doing crossover films with Bollywood and South cinema actors. Sonam also revealed if she’s still pursuing her dream to be a leading lady in a mainstream Bollywood film after opting out of one fearing the reactions of her loyal Punjabi audience to a kissing sequence it required her to shoot.

Carry on Jatta 3 is helmed by Smeep Kang.

The film is a sequel to Carry On Jatta 2 which is the highest-grossing Punjabi film from India.

The star cast also includes Binnu Dhillon and Jaswinder Bhalla among others.

The romantic comedy movie will release in cinemas on June 29.

Sonam Bajwa talks about doing crossover films

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Digital, Sonam Bajwa, on being asked if she was willing to do films with actors from different industries including Bollywood and South, said that she was definitely open to the idea. The question came in the backdrop of both Sonam and Gippy stating that they see the Punjabi industry jumping on the pan-Indian film bandwagon starting with their film Carry on Jatta 3.

“My dream is to do something outstanding as an actor. It really doesn't matter where it is. I am so happy that I'm a part of the Punjabi film industry and it’s been a wonderful journey so far. If I'm sitting here and talking to you it's because I work in Punjabi films and people love me because of that. And, I'm extremely proud of it. But yes of course, as an actor you want to expand your wings, you want wider audiences,” Sonam said with a smile on her face.

Sonam Bajwa’s big Hollywood dream

On being probed about her Bollywood ambitions, Sonam said that her dreams were not just limited to the Hindi film industry. The actress — who recently shared in an interview that she backed out of a Bollywood project that required her to perform intimate scenes citing concerns it would let the audiences (Punjabi) and her family down, said her dream is to go to Hollywood.

“My dream is to go to Hollywood. I want to dream big,” said Sonam. She added, “If I see my journey, I couldn't dream to become an actor but God made it happen and people loved me. So, I want to dare to dream big. It's not that I just dream to be in Bollywood, I dream to be in Hollywood if you ask me.” “I want to dream big because this is one life I have and I want to do my best and I want to give it a try,” Sonam averred.

Furthermore, stating that every movie she works in, she gives it her all thinking it’s her big Hollywood film, the Carry On Jatta 3 actor added, “When I'm working in the Punjabi (film) industry, I work so hard as if this is my Hollywood film, and I will keep doing that.”