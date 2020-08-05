'He Was Very Supportive And Dedicated': Aparna Balamurali On Working With Suriya

Aparna Balamurali, last seen in Rahul Ramachandran's Jeem Bhoom Bhaa, in a recent interaction with Mathrubhumi talked about working with Suriya in Soorarai Pottru. Aparna Balamurali called herself lucky to share the screen space with an actor of superstar stature in her third Kollywood film. She also exclaimed that it was easy to shoot with Suriya and added that he was supportive through the shooting of the film.

Aparna Balamurali, who plays the role of Suriya's partner in the movie, also seemed to be appalled by the actor's dedication towards his craft. Aparna Balamurali also talked about Suriya's philanthropic activities, which he carries through Agaram Foundation. She said that the organisation's mission is pure and added that Suriya tries his tooth and nail to make a change through the foundation.

Aparna Balamurali on her role in Soorarai Pottru

Aparna Balamurali, in the interview, revealed she plays a mature character in Soorarai Pottru. She also exclaimed that character from the upcomer is close to her heart. In an old interview with The Hindu, Aparna Balamurali disclosed that she was selected through audition and has been shooting for the Suriya starrer for the past two years. Aparna said that she went through rigorous workshops to learn the Madhurai dialect and to get into the skin of the character.

Soorarai Pottru, starring Suriya, Aparna Balamurali, and Paresh Rawal in the lead is based on the events and struggles of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath's life. The movie will see Suriya essaying the role of Nedumaaran Rajangam. The film, directed by Sudha Kongara, is bankrolled by Suriya's 2D Entertainment in association with Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment. Soorarai Pottru's teaser was released a few months ago, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

Meanwhile, Aparna Balamurali will be reuniting with her Maheshinte Prathikaaram co-star Fahadh Faasil in her next film. The forthcoming movie that is titled Thankam, will be directed by Theeram fame Saheed Arafath. Besides Fahadh Faasil and Aparna Balamurali, the cast of Thankam will include actors like Joju George and Dileesh Pothan.

