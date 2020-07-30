'With Soorarai Pottru, I Feel Like A Newcomer', Says Malayalam Actor Aparna Balamurali

Aparna Balamurali, last seen in Rahul Ramachandran's Jeem Boom Baa, is gearing up for her big-budget film Soorarai Pottru's release. Although the forthcoming movie is Aparna's third Tamil film, however, she felt like a newcomer, exclaimed the actor in a recent media interview with an online portal. Aparna Balamurali added that the preparation she underwent for the role in Soorarai Pottru made her feel like a newcomer.

Soorarai Pottru that also stars Suriya in the lead has Aparna Balamurali essaying the role of a wife, who has a strong influence on her husband's life. Aparna said that her character is bold yet bubbly, which also has traces of her real-life personality.

Aparna Balamurali in Soorarai Pottru:

Aparna Balamurali on audition, juggling between industries and shooting for Soorarai Pottru

Aparna Balamurali, who was selected through audition, has been shooting for the Suriya starrer for the past two years. Aparna exclaimed that she went through rigorous workshops to learn the Madhurai dialect and to get into the skin of the character. However, between the shooting of Soorarai Pottru's long schedule, the actress shot for two Malayalam films- Allu Ramendran (2019) and Mr & Ms Rowdy (2019), out of which the former became a commercial success.

Aparna Balamurali praises director Sudha Kongara

Further in the interview, Aparna Balamurali shared her experience of working with Sudha Kongara. Aparna said that Sudha is a perfectionist, and added that she (director) was involved in every department of the film. Aparna Balamurali exclaimed that working with Sudha Kongara helped her learn new things about her craft, and grow as an actor.

Soorarai Pottru, starring Suriya, Aparna Balamurali, and Paresh Rawal in the lead is based on the events and struggles of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath's life. The movie will see Suriya essaying the role of Nedumaaran Rajangam. The film, directed by Sudha Kongara, is bankrolled by Suriya's 2D Entertainment in association with Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment. The teaser of Soorarai Pottru was released a few months ago, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

Aparna Balamurali's films in Malayalam

Aparna Balamurali made her Malayalam movie debut with Jexson Antony and Rejis Antony's Oru Second Class Yathra (2015). Aparna Balamurali gained popularity with her portrayal as Jimsy in Dileesh Pothan's Maheshinte Prathikaaram. On the work front, Aparna will be reuniting with her Maheshinte Prathikaaram co-star Fahadh Faasil. The forthcoming movie that is titled Thankam, will be directed by Theeram fame Saheed Arafath. Besides Fahadh Faasil and Aparna Balamurali, the cast of Thankam will include actors like Joju George and Dileesh Pothan.

