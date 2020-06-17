Shahid Kapoor To Play The Lead In Hindi Adaptation Of Suriya-starrer 'Soorarai Pottru'?

Recently, a report by a leading news portal stated that the makers of an upcoming Tamil-language film, Soorarai Pottru, are planning to craft a Hindi adaptation of the film. Giving an insight into the project, the report added that the makers have approached Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor. Read on to know the further developments of the Hindi adaptation of the Suriya-starrer film.

Another south remake for Shahid Kapoor?

Interestingly, the report stated that Suriya's Soorarai Pottru was always supposed to be made in multiple languages. Elaborating the reason for approaching Shahid Kapoor, the report mentioned that Shahid enjoyed a mammoth hit in Kabir Singh last year, which was the Hindi adaptation of the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. The report concluded that the success of Kabir Singh is the reason why Shahid is the first choice.

Giving details about the talks with Shahid, the report further added that he is currently going through the script. The report added that after the leading man is locked, the team will zero in on the principal cast. Well, If Shahid Kapoor gives his nod, it will be his third South remake after the upcoming Jersey.

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in 2019's blockbuster Kabir Singh, also starring Kiara Advani. The actor was preparing and started shooting for his upcoming sports-drama flick, Jersey. The COVID-19-induced lockdown kept the shooting schedule of the film on halt.

Talking about the upcoming Tamil-language film, the Suriya-starrer Soorarai Pottru is based on the life of Air Deccan founder and pioneer of low-cost aviation in India, GR Gopinath. Sudha Kongara has directed the action-drama under the production banner of Suriya and Guneet Monga. Reportedly, Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal and Jackie Shroff will be seen playing significant characters in Soorarai Pottru.

The upcoming film was first scheduled to be released on April 9 but had to be postponed in the wake of coronavirus lockdown. It is reported that the dubbed Telugu version of Soorarai Pottru is titled Aakaasam Nee Haddhu Ra. If reports are to be believed then the makers have announced that the film will be dubbed in Kannada too.

