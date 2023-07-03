Suriya, Jyotika's European Holiday Has A James Bond Connection

Jyotika and Suriya recently took time off from their work life and spent some quality time with their kids. The actress even took to her social media handle to share a glimpse of her family vacation to Europe.

3 things you need to know

Jyotika and Suriya enjoyed a European vacation with their children, Diya and Dev.

The Chandramukhi actress will be returning to Hindi films after 25 years with Sri, based on industrialist Srikanth Bolla.

Suriya has been busy with the shoot of Kanguva, opposite Disha Patani.

Family holiday in Faroe Islands

Jyotika recently took to her Instagram to drop a video of her recent vacation with her husband Suriya and their two kids. The clip began with a photo of the actress with her family from the Faroe Islands off the coast of Denmark. The video also included picturesque landscapes to dwellings covered in grass.

The couple's vacation video had postcard-worthy moments. Jyotika also shared a glimpse of her hiking trips, dinner dates with family, selfies and much more. Sharing the post, the actress captioned it, "Travel not to escape life …. But for life not to escape us." Soon after she dropped the reel, fans took to the comments section to shower the family with. The couple also visited the custom grave of James Bond, which was commissioned to honour the filming location of No Time to Die (2021).

What is next for Jyotika and Suriya?

Jyotika is currently gearing up for her Bollywood film Sri. The actress was last seen in Udanpirappe (2021), which was also her 50th film. Earlier in January, the actress announced that she has wrapped up shooting for Sri, opposite Rajkummar Rao and Alaya F, and expressed her gratitude. Apart from this, Jyothika has completed shooting for Kaathal: The Core opposite Mammootty. She will also be seen sharing the screen with Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan in a yet untitled supernatural thriller film.

Meanwhile, Suriya has been busy with the shoot of his much anticipated film Kanguva, opposite Disha Patani. The Tamil star will also be seen in Vaadi Vaasal, which is directed by Vetrimaaran.