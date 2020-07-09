'Soorarai Pottru' Update: Makers Planning To Release The Trailer On Suriya's Birthday?

Suriya's forthcoming movie Soorarai Pottru's trailer is reported to release on the actor's birthday, that is, on July 23, 2020. A media report published on Wednesday claimed that the makers are contemplating releasing the trailer of Soorarai Pottru on Suriya's birthday as a surprise gift to his fans. The forthcoming film is directed by Irudhi Suttru fame Sudha Kongara, and marks the Kollywood debut of popular Malayalam actor Aparna Balamurali.

Fans prepare for Suriya's birthday

Suriya will be celebrating his 45th birthday on July 23. Reports have it that the fans of the Soorarai Pottru actor are planning to release special posters to wish him on his birthday. Reports also claim that fans of the Soorarai Pottru actor will release a common profile picture online a week before his birthday. Meanwhile, Suriya will be celebrating his birthday with his family in Chennai, and would reportedly refrain from fan interactions due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Details about Suriya's Soorarai Pottru

Soorarai Pottru, starring Suriya, Aparna Balamurali, and Paresh Rawal in the lead is based on the events and struggles of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath's life. The movie will see Suriya essaying the role of Nedumaaran Rajangam. The film, directed by Sudha Kongara, is bankrolled by Suriya's 2D Entertainment in association with Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment. The teaser of Soorarai Pottru was released a few months ago, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

What's next for Suriya?

On the work front, Suriya will be soon reuniting with Hari. The duo has worked in movies like Singam franchise, Vel, and Aaru, all of which were profitable ventures. Meanwhile, the forthcoming movie is titled Aruvaa, which is touted to be family entertainment. According to reports, Suriya was expected to join the sets of the Hari directorial in the coming months.

The shooting of the forthcoming movie is reportedly stalled due to coronavirus crisis. Besides the upcoming film, Suriya has reportedly signed a Vetrimaaran-directorial. The movie, titled Vaadivaasal, will mark the first collaboration of Suriya and Vetrimaaran.

