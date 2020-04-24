Suriya's 'Soorarai Pottru' To Hit The Screens On Independence Day Weekend?

Suriya, who graced the silver screen last in K.V. Anand's Kaappaan, is gearing up for the release of his new film Soorarai Pottru. The movie was initially planned for an April 2020 release, however, due to the lockdown, the makers pushed the release. Now, according to reports, the Suriya starrer will hit the screens on Independence Day weekend. Reportedly, the makers are hoping for the coronavirus situation to be subsided by then. However, the makers are yet to confirm the news.

Also Read | Soorarai Pottru's All New Song Maara Theme Is Out Now | Here Is All You Need To Know

Soorarai Pottru, starring Suriya, Aparna Balamurali, and Paresh Rawal in the lead is based on the events and struggles of Air Deccan founder G. R. Gopinath's life. The movie will see Suriya essaying the role of Nedumaaran Rajangam. The movie directed by Sudha Kongara is bankrolled by Suriya's 2D Entertainment in association with Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment. The teaser of Soorarai Pottru was released a few months ago, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

Soorarai Pottru teaser:

Also Read | Suriya-starrer Soorarai Pottru's First Song Veyyon Silli Has THIS Unique Promotion Ploy

Also Read | South Movie Releases Like 'Soorarai Pottru' & Others That Are Delayed Due To COVID-19

What's next for Suriya?

On the work front, Suriya will be soon reuniting with Hari. The duo has worked in movies like Singam franchise, Vel, and Aaru, all of which were profitable ventures. Meanwhile, the forthcoming movie is titled Aruvaa, which is touted to be family entertainment.

According to reports, Suriya was expected to join the sets of the Hari directorial in April. However, due to the coronavirus crisis, the shooting of the movie is stalled. Besides the upcomer, Suriya has reportedly signed a Vetrimaaran directorial. The movie, titled Vaadivaasal, will mark the first collaboration of Suriya and Vetrimaaran.

Also Read | 'Soorarai Pottru' Making Video: Twitterati React To Suriya's New Film Amid Lockdown

Also Read | Pooja Hegde Denies Rumours Of Being In Suriya-starrer 'Aruva'; Read Details Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.