'Soorarai Pottru' Review: CBFC Officials Give It A Thumbs Up, Praise Suriya's Performance

The initial review for Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru has come in as the film has completed its censor board process. Soorarai Pottru has now got a “U” certificate and fans are extremely delighted by this decision, according to a news portal. Further on, CBFC officials too were said to be very happy after watching the film and were thoroughly impressed. The officials have loved the subject of the film and therefore this aspect has reflected in the initial Soorarai Pottru review, according to a news portal.

Soorarai Pottru review: CBFC officials praise Suriya's performance

CBFC officials were also said to be highly impressed with Suriya’s performance in the film. The officials also congratulated the star for being part of such an amazing film. The CBFC even expressed their good wishes towards the makers of the film and especially the sensational direction done by director Sudha Kongara, according to a news portal. This has now raised the expectations of fans who are eagerly waiting for the release of Soorarai Pottru. Besides that, the film marks the first collaboration between Suriya and Sudha Kongara.

Fans believed that Soorarai Pottru was a biopic on Captain GR Gopinath who founded the Air Deccan. However, Suriya clarified that the film is not a biopic, however, it does take inspiration from his life. Suriya also admitted that several sequences in the film have been inspired by real-life events. Aparna Balamurali has been signed to play the female lead in the film opposite Suriya. Besides that, Soorarai Pottru has been produced by Guneet Monga who is known for producing films like The Lunchbox, Masaan and Gangs of Wasseypur. Another reason why fans are especially excited for Soorarai Pottru is due to the fact that Mohanlal makes an appearance in the film and has a key role in it as well. Now, since CBFC officials have praised the film and have especially praised the actor and the director, fans have grown more eager to watch the film. According to a news portal, the release date of the film has not yet been decided and thus fans may have to wait a while longer to watch the film on the big screen.

