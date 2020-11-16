Soumitra Chatterjee Cremated With Full State Honours; Bengal Bids Tearful Farewell

Bengal bid a tearful adieu to iconic actor Soumitra Chatterjee as thousands of people walked a few kilometres following a hearse which carried his body to a crematorium where his mortal remains were consigned to flames with full state honours on Sunday evening.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, along with her ministerial colleagues and a host of film personalities, walked in the procession with others singing Rabindranath Tagore's song, Aguner parashmoni chhoao praane (the touchstone of fire will turn us pure).

Hundreds of people, some of them holding candles, also stood along both sides of the road and crowded rooftops in nearby houses to have a last look at their favourite actor who had mesmerised them with his acting prowess in films and stage for six decades.

Many people were seen holding photographs of the actor in different characters immortalised by him which included ''Apu'' and ''Feluda'', while some are struggling to hold back tears.

Posters reading "Apu is no more in this world" were put up on the roadside. Chatterjee made his acting debut with Satyajit Rays 1959 film ''Apur Sansar'', the English title of which was ''The world of Apu''.

As the last journey ended at Keoratala Crematorium, Chatterjee was given a gun salute and his mortal remains were consigned to flames in presence of the chief minister and other dignitaries.

Not just Banerjee and leaders of her party Trinamool Congress, senior CPI(M) leaders such as Biman Bose, Suryakanta Mishra and Sujan Chakraborty also took part in the procession which started from Rabindra Sadan, a government auditorium where Chatterjee''s body was kept for some time for people to pay their homage.

West Bengal: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee pays last respects to actor Soumitra Chatterjee, at Rabindra Sadan, Kolkata.



The actor passed away earlier today in Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/mB9K2l7Jr7 — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2020

Soumitra Chatterjee passes away

Soumita Chatterjee passed away at a private hospital in Kolkata on Sunday after over a month of treatment post contracting COVID-19. Though he recovered from coronavirus, his health kept fluctuating, before succumbing to it.

Soumitra Chatterjee's death mourned by Ambassador of France, country that honoured veteran

Simi Garewal's memory of Soumitra Chatterjee termed 'racist' by netizen; actor hits back

(With PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.