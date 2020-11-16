Simi Garewal's memory of Soumitra Chatterjee termed 'racist' by netizen; actor hits back

In another celebrity death of 2020, veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away due to health complications after recovering from COVID-19. The Padma Bhushan-winner was given tributes with some heartwarming words and titles like ‘legend,’ while those who shared screen space with him also recalled their memories. Simi Garewal also remembered the three-time National Award-winner with a still from the film Aranyer Din Ratri.

READ: Soumitra Chatterjee's Death Mourned By Ambassador Of France, Country That Honoured Veteran

Simi Garewal remembers Soumitra Chatterjee

Simi Garewal tweeted that she was saddened by the news of Soumitra Chatterjee's death and cherished memories of working with him in Aranyer Din Ratri. The veteran added that her co-star was ‘beyond talented’, ‘humble’ and ‘truly inspiring’. The Karz star added that Chatterjee will remain ‘immortal’ through his ‘great films.'

Along with the tweet, she posted a picture where she looked almost unrecognisable as a dark-skinned character in the film.

#SoumitraChatterjee Deeply saddened by this loss..😢 I cherish the memories of working with him in #AranyerDinRatri. He was beyond talented! And yet so humble. Truly inspiring! Thru his great films he will remain immortal...#RIP pic.twitter.com/lH6PLn6qAg — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) November 15, 2020

READ: Shared Rare Friendship With Soumitra Chatterjee, His Loss Is Huge: Sharmila Tagore

A netizen replied that such black-facing was ‘never okay’ and called the actor ‘racist.’

Simi Garewal hit back at the netizen, calling him 'Ignoramus'. She clarified that she had played a tribal girl. Calling the depiction as ‘authenitic’, she added ‘black is beautiful.’

Ignoramus...it was the role of a tribal girl in a film. Authentic in its depiction. And btw 'Black is Beautiful'.. — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) November 15, 2020

Sharmila Tagore was another of his co-star who could not 'process' his death. Speaking to PTI, the veteran shared, "I was 13 years old and he was 10 years elder to me when we started working in ''Apur Sansar.'' In the film, those beautiful dialogues that we spoke to each other also endeared us to each other. That was the beginning. I really respected, admired him and for what he stood for. He was one of my oldest friends, after my husband Tiger (cricket legend Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi) and actor Shashi Kapoor. He has been such a loyal and fun friend."

Soumitra Chatterjee passes away

Soumita Chatterjee passed away at a private hospital in Kolkata on Sunday after over a month of treatment post contracting COVID-19. Though he recovered from coronavirus, his health kept fluctuating, before succumbing to it. He was creamted with state honours on the same day, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, among others, in attendance.

(With inputs from PTI)

READ: West Bengal CM, Governor Pay Homage To Soumitra Chatterjee

READ: Mohanlal Says Soumitra Chatterjee's Death Is 'a Great Loss To The World Of Cinema'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.