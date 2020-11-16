Soumitra Chatterjee's death mourned by Ambassador of France, country that honoured veteran

Words like ‘legend’, ‘icon’ and more flowed in the tributes for Soumitra Chatterjeee, who passed away on Sunday. Apart from his acclaimed body of work, the veteran actor was honoured with numerous awards during his career, and this was not just restricted to India. One of the countries that had honoured him was France, and the condolence message from the Ambassador of France to India once again highlighted the impact that the thespian created.

READ: Shared Rare Friendship With Soumitra Chatterjee, His Loss Is Huge: Sharmila Tagore

France Ambassador to India pays respects to Soumitra Chatterjee

Ambassador of France to India, Emmanuel Lenain, expressed his grief on the death of Soumitra Chatterjee and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to his family and fans.

Terming him as a ‘legendary actor.’ and ‘versatile artist’, Lenain wrote that the star had ‘earned the world’s admiration’ and many awards. Lenain also highlighted the two awards bestowed on the Charulatha actor, the Order of Arts and Letters & Legion of Honour by France.

Deeply saddened to learn legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee has passed away. A versatile artist, he earned the world’s admiration and many awards, including 🇫🇷 Order of Arts and Letters & Legion of Honour. My heartfelt condolences to his family and fans. pic.twitter.com/cuRW3REF3k — Emmanuel Lenain (@FranceinIndia) November 15, 2020

Soumitra Chatterjee had been felicitated with the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres or the Order of France by the Government of France in 1999. In 2018, the French government also bestowed on him the Legion of Honour.

READ: West Bengal CM, Governor Pay Homage To Soumitra Chatterjee

As far as Indian awards were concerned, Soumitra Chatterjee won three National Awards, the Padma Bhushan, Banga Bibhushan and the Dadasaheb Phalke award and numerous others in a glittering career.

Soumitra Chatterjee passes away

Soumitra Chatterjee breathed his last at a private hospital in Kolkata on Sunday. He had been diagnosed with COVID-19 and hospitalised since October 6. Despite recovering from the disease, his health kept fluctuating, and finally succumbed to multi-organ failure.

Soumitra Chatterjee started his career with legendary director Satyajit Ray and went on to work with him in 14 films. In a career spanning six decades, he featured in over 200 Bengali films, many of them top directors.

He was cremated with state honours on Sunday, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in attendance.

Feluda’ is no more. ‘Apu’ said goodbye. Farewell, Soumitra (Da) Chatterjee. He has been a legend in his lifetime. International, Indian and Bengali cinema has lost a giant. We will miss him dearly. The film world in Bengal has been orphaned 1/2 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 15, 2020

READ: Mohanlal Says Soumitra Chatterjee's Death Is 'a Great Loss To The World Of Cinema'

READ: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Condoles Death Of Soumitra Chatterjee

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.