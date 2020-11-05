Soumitra Chatterjee's Health Update: Actor Continues To Be On Ventilator Support

Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee has been undergoing treatment after he was diagnosed with COVID-19 back on October 6, 2020. In a few days, it will nearly be a month since Chatterjee was taken under medical supervision in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private Kolkata hospital. As of Wednesday, i.e November 4, 2020, the actor's condition continued to be critical but stable. He has been continuously kept on ventilator support. Whereas, his blood platelet counts have remained on the lower side.

Soumitra Chatterjee's health update

The veteran actor's neurological condition has also remained the same, however, he wasn't administered dialysis as his urea and creatinine levels have come down. The doctors attending to the veteran actor have shared their thoughts about Chatterjee's health condition to PTI. Check it out below -

It was not that topsy turvy day for the medical board (treating Chatterjee). There has been no new change in Chatterjee's organ functions and the ventilator support remains the same. His liver and organ functions remain okay. However his haemoglobin level and platelet counts (are) on the lower side

The doctors also revealed that Chatterjee's ongoing struggle with low platelet count is most probably due to the multiple blood transfusion and the loss of blood. Today, on Thursday, November 5, 2020, a nephrology review board will be discussing the possibility of giving the veteran actor longtime kidney support. Whereas, the secondary infection which Chatterjee had suffered is also going down. Previously, the doctors had provided an update about the veteran actor's health to PTI. Check it out below:

We have successfully stopped the bleeding. We had to go for vascular intervention and it lasted for about an hour. Hopefully, the bleeding won't happen again. We will be in a better position to manage his overall condition and hopefully there will not be any drop in his haemoglobin, platelets, or derangements in his physiology. Once that is corrected then all the organs function normally. We will then focus on improving his consciousness. If he regains consciousness, he still has the vigour to bounce back. His comorbidities, age and unconsciousness are a challenge. We are trying our best

