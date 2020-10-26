Soumitra Chatterjee's Health Worsens; Veteran Actor May Be Given Ventilation Support

Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee's health condition has deteriorated. As per the latest reports, the Dada Saheb Phalke winner may be given ventilation support. He had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on October 6, 2020, following which he was admitted to Bellevue Nursing Home in Kolkata. The acclaimed actor has been under the expert care of the private nursing home since then.

Soumitra Chatterjee's health update

The health condition of veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee deteriorated on Sunday, according to reports in Hindustan Times. The doctors treating the actor at a private hospital said that the thespian is not responding to treatment. Also, his platelet count has dropped further in the past 24 hours. It was on October 9, when Soumitra Chatterjee was moved to the ITU (Intensive Therapy Unit). He was put on oxygen support after his health worsened.

Since then a three-member medical team has been set up to monitor the health of the veteran actor. This was also done to ensure that he receives the utmost care, as he is a patient of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). On October 6, 2020, after his COVID-19 report came back positive, Soumitra Chatterjee's daughter Poulami Bose revealed that,

“He is stable. He had a fever in the last few days. We wanted to admit him as a precautionary measure since he has multiple comorbidities.”

About Soumitra Chatterjee

Soumitra Chatterjee had resumed shooting a few days ago. He directed Parambrata, another noted Bengali actor, who recently completed the shooting of Abhiyan under the veteran actor Chatterjee. Jisshu Sengupta, who was last seen in the film Sadak 2 in Bollywood, will be seen playing the role of young Soumitra in the film. Moreover, the veteran actor himself plays his older self.

Soumitra Chatterjee has innumerable hits under his belt, namely Ashani Sanket, Ghare Baire, Aranyer Din Ratri, Charulata, Shakha Proshakha, Jhinder Bandi, Saat Pake Bandha, and many more. The actor's collaboration with iconic Indian filmmaker Satyajit Ray, and especially the Feluda series, remains widely revered.

