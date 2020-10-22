Soumitra Chatterjee's Doctors Consulting Neurology Experts For His Condition

Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee’s health is now quite stable as compared to his condition a few days ago. Doctors gave Soumitra Chatterjee’s health update and stated how he has been less conscious as compared to the earlier days. He recently tested negative for coronavirus after being admitted to the hospital a fortnight ago and has been under supervision since then.

Soumitra Chatterjee now stable

Soumitra Chatterjee’s medical team stated that though his medical condition is now stable the actor’s consciousness has gone down a bit. The head of the medical team, Dr Arindam Kar told PTI and said that the veteran actor is as good as he has been in the last two days but his consciousness is a little down as compared to what it was last week. They added that they tried to find out the reasons behind the actor’s encephalopathy but there are no other reasons other than direct infliction of COVID-19. The doctors also stated that they have ruled out the infection of any metastasis and any structural deformities.

Dr Arindam Kar said that the veteran actor's organs are working well but there is no other support to maintain his vital statistics. He also informed PTI that there is still some involuntary movement, agitation, and restlessness.

The doctor said that they have asked for support from many neurology experts from across the country. He stated that they have received information from all over the country as well as some other countries of extended periods of COVID-19 encephalopathy cases in which it lasted for more than a month to 90 days.

And told the family members and Mr Chatterjee’s daughter that they are in for prolonged support for him and have to keep him out of any problem and prevent any complications and hoping for him to recover soon.

Soumitra Chatterjee’s movies

The veteran actor has predominantly worked in the Bengali film industry. Some of Soumitra Chatterjee’s movies from the Bengali industry include Banarasi, Swaralipi, Saat Pake Bandha, Asukh, The Broken Journey, Akash Kusum, Ganashatru, Devdas, Samantaral, Sesh Chithi, and many others.

Two of Soumitra Chatterjee’s movies from the Hindi industry are Hindustani Sipahi and Nirupama.

