Soumitra Chatterjee’s Health Deteriorates Slightly Due To COVID Encephalopathy

The neurological condition of legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee, who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a private hospital in Kolkata, has deteriorated a little in the last 24 hours though his other health parameters are good, one of the attending doctors said in a statement on behalf of the hospital on Tuesday night to PTI.

While an MRI done on the actor showed no structural abnormalities, it was observed, as he was taken off steroid treatment, that his neurological condition worsened in 24 hours which is due to COVID encephalopathy, the statement said. The statement also pointed out that even though Soumitra Chatterjee was off oxygen support most of the time, there has not been any new infection, and his blood pressure and heart rate are at good levels.

“The only problem is Covid encephalopathy which is sub-normal. Another couple of days of being administered steroids, he will bounce back to improvement. We are considering other options to bring back his consciousness to earlier level,” the attending doctor said. The doctor added that Soumitra Chatterjee has not developed any new complication and does not have a fever. The veteran actor had tested positive for COVID-19 on October 6, 2020.

Later, on October 7, PTI reported that veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee's health was stable and there was no rise in his body temperature. However, he had to be shifted to the COVID ITU after his condition deteriorated. Chatterjee tested negative for COVID-19 on October 14.

Coming to his professional front, the 85-year-old actor has received some of the highest honours and awards for his performances in his movies. Chatterjee is also a recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. He is the first Indian film personality to have been conferred the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres, which is France’s highest award given to artists for their outstanding performance. Soumitra Chatterjee has worked in some of the classic Indian movies. Apur Sansar was his debut film. Some of his works include Abhijan, Charulata, Aranyer Din Ratri and Ashani Sanket.

(With Inputs from PTI)

