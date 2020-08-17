SP Balasubrahmanyam's Son Shares Father's Health Update, Says 'Is On The Road To Recovery'

Recently, veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam’s son Charan Sripathi Panditharadhyula gave fans an update about his father's health. Taking to his Facebook handle, Charan Sripathi shared a video on Facebook, in which he revealed that SP Balasubrahmanyam is still on life support, however, is breathing more comfortably than he did a few days back. Adding to the same, Charan Sripathi mentioned that SP Balasubrahmanyam has now been shifted to an exclusive ICU in a Chennai hospital.

SP Balasubrahmanyam is not sedated: Charan

In the video shared, Charan Sripathi also revealed that his father is moving around a little bit and is also recognising the doctors. Adding to the same, Charan remarked that SP Balasubrahmanyam is on the road to recovery. Charan also thanked the medical team for their efforts.

Speaking about his mother Savitri's health condition, Charan revealed that she could be discharged by this week. Concluding his video, Charan thanked his fans and remarked that he and his family is forever indebted to all the love and affection shown during these trying times. Take a look at the video:

Coronavirus strikes film celebrities

Many celebrities from the Indian film industry have tested positive for the COVID-19. Actors like Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Parth Samthaan and Amitabh Bachchan, who had earlier tested positive, have now been discharged. Film director SS Rajamouli declared on Twitter that he and his family, too, tested COVID positive weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Hollywood stars like Madonna, Idris Elba, Charlotte Lawrence, Anna Camp, Manu Dibango, Colton Underwood, Andy Cohen, and many others were tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. In April, Rapper Fred The Godson passed away after losing his battle to Coronavirus at 35. Legendary jazz musician Ellis Marsalis Jr and Trini Lopez also passed away due to severe complications after contracting coronavirus.

All about SP Balasubrahmanyam

SP Balasubrahmanyam, who works predominantly in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam film industries, has recorded over 40,000 songs in nearly 16 Indian languages. In his career, SP BalaSubrahmanyam has bagged nearly six National Film Awards for his works in four different languages- Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. More so, the singer has earned civilian awards such as Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan from the Government of India.

