SP Balasubrahmanyam’s Son Shares An Important Health Update About His Father, Watch

Veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam's fans were in for some good news as his son, SP Charan stated on his latest video that his father is on the path to recovery. The singer's son also went on to thank all the fans for praying for his father in this difficult scenario. SP Charan sounded hopeful and positive in the video regarding his father's health.

Also Read: SP Balasubrahmanyam's Health Update Shared By His Son, Says 'he's Doing Much Better'

SP Charan updates about SP Balasubrahmanyam's health

Talking about the video, the Mere Rang Main singer's son can be seen stating that his father is continuing to be stable and on a path to recovery. He also mentioned that the doctors have done the physiotherapy process too which is a good sign. Here is what more SP Charan had to say.

I could not visit my father today. I'm grateful to all the doctors in the treatment centre. I want to thank each and every one of you for praying and showing your love and concern for my father.

Also Read: SP Balasubrahmanyam 'stable', Says Hospital

SP Charan tells fans to refrain from believing in rumours

Earlier, the Chennai Express singer's son had also shared a video where he could be seen urging fans to refrain from believing rumours and speculations surrounding his father's health. In the video, Charan had specified that all his father’s health update is shared by him as he is the only person who is in constant contact with SP Bala’s medical team. The video had him stating that he usually shares an update about the singer's health after having a discussion with the doctor but he has been forced to put up this post. Here is what the singer's son clarified.

I usually post Appa’s health updates after I have a discussion with the medical team from the hospital. But, unfortunately, I am forced to put up a post in the morning. I am the only one who gets the information about dad. All information comes to me first and only then I post it to the media. Today, unfortunately, rumours are going around that dad has tested negative for COVID.

Also Read: SP Balasubrahmanyam's Health Update Shared By Hospital; Son Tears Up In Facebook Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.