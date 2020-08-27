SP Balasubrahmanyam's Health Update Shared By His Son, Says 'he's Doing Much Better'

On August 5, 2020, the veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam took to Instagram to state that he had been tested positive for COVID-19. Further, as of mid-August, the singer was put on life support. Recently, SP Balasubrahmanyam's son SP Charan shared an Instagram video wherein he stated that his father was responding well to treatment.

SP Balasubrahmanyam's health:

In the video, SP Balasubrahmanyam’s son SP Charan shared SP Balasubrahmanyam's health update. He said:

He is doing much better than how he was day before yesterday. There is a slight improvement in the lungs, he is feeling comfortable without sedation. The doctors are happy that he has taken a first step towards recovery. Though it won't be a fast run, it will be slow and steady and this is the first step. I visited my father on Wednesday and he was more awake and and was responding better than the day before yesterday (Monday). He tried to communicate and write but he found it difficult to hold a pen. But during this week, he will be able to write to communicate with me. I have told the hospital to read a newspaper to him, I asked him if he is okay with that and he said yes. He is also listening to music and tapping to music and is also trying to sing. These are very good signs of recovery.

SP Charan captioned the video as, "26/8/20 #SPB health update". You can check out the Instagram post here:

SP Balasubrahmanyam's Instagram video:

On August 5, the veteran singer, SP Balasubrahmanyam shared an Instagram video to state that he had been tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The singer was facing discomfort a few days before he was tested for the COVID-19 virus. He also experienced chest congestion, cold, and a little fever. However, SP Balasubrahmanyam did not want to take the symptoms lightly and hence got himself tested for Coronavirus. The doctors told him that he had a mild case of Coronavirus and that he could home quarantine himself.

However, the veteran singer did not want his family to be affected and hence decided to get admitted to the hospital. The hospital authorities took good care of SP Balasubrahmanyam. He also stated that he was in good health and asked people not to worry about him.

He asked people not to call him for his health update since he was ‘perfectly alright’. He further added that he would be discharged after two days. Further, he also expressed gratitude for those who showed concern. SP Balasubrahmanyam said that he had got admitted to the hospital to avoid all kinds of disturbances.

The singer captioned the post as “I am fine Thanks for your prayers ..” Several fans expressed their concern in the comments section. Further, they prayed for the veteran singer’s good health. You can find SP Balasubrahmanyam's Instagram video here:

You can check out the comments here:

Source: SP Balasubrahmanyam Instagram

