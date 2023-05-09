Sreenivas Bellamkonda Talks About Taking Favours From Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR

Telugu actor Sreenivas Bellamkonda recently opened up about being close with RRR stars Ram Charan, NTR Jr, and Pushpa star Allu Arjun. He also spoke about why favours aren’t something he is comfortable with taking. The star is soon to make his Bollywood debut with the release of Chatrapathi, which is the official Hindi remake of the original SS Rajamouli’s film.

While appearing in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, he said that he knew Jr NTR, Allu Arjun and Ram Charan when they were children, and they were ‘very close’. He talked about the association between his family and Jr NTR’s and credited his father for producing Bellamkonda Suresh’s greatest blockbuster, Aadi in 2002. He also said that Chatrapathi's director VV Vinayak also enjoyed the greatest success in his career with Aadi.

Sreenivas Bellamkonda said, “I used to be very close to them in my childhood. Even now, we are very close. I know everybody very, very well. Whenever I meet them they greet me so well. It's because they have seen me since childhood... Everyone is busy. I am also busy with my own process”. However, he revealed that whenever they get the chance to meet, they are still very close.

Sreenivas Bellamkonda on taking favours

Sreenivas was asked about whether he has ever asked Jr NTR, Ram Charan or Allu Arjun for any favours. He adamantly said that he has not, and added that he had a desire to “carve a path” of his own making. He further emphasised that he is confident about himself, and remains positive about landing on his feet.

Sreenivas Bellamkonda is currently gearing up for the release of his Bollywood debut, Chatrapathi. The story for the film has been written by SS Rajamouli’s father V Vijayendra Prasad, who also wrote the original 2005 film. While the SS Rajamouli film featured Prabhas as the protagonist, the VV Vinayak film features Sreenivas Bellamkonda as the lead actor. The film also features Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, and is set to release on May 12.