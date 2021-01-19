SS Rajamouli Begins Climax Shoot Of 'RRR', Fans Compare Director's Display Pic On Twitter

S S Rajamouli on Tuesday took to his Twitter handle to share that he has begun shooting the climax of his next film Rise Roar Revolt (RRR). The director highlighted how "Ramaraju and Bheem" come together in the climax to "accomplish what they desired to achieve."

Co-incidentally, the picture shared by Rajamouli is similar to his Twitter display picture which shows the same two hands interlocked during the climax.

Scripted and directed by Rajamouli, RRR stars N T Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan in the lead roles. Produced by DVV Entertainments, the Telugu language film is a fictional tale based on the lives of two freedom fighters in the early 20th century -- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Kumram Bheem.

The CLIMAX shoot has begun!



Fans talk about Rajamouli's DP

About RRR

After the hugely successful 'Baahubali' series, ace director SS Rajamouli is making a film with top Telugu stars Ram Charan and Junior NTR. Titled 'RRR,' the film would also feature Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and British actress Daisy Edgar Jones in important roles.

The flick is a "fictional tale" based on the lives of two freedom fighters in the early 20th century-- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Kumram Bheem. "It's a completely fictional tale about two real heroes. That is what the story is about," Rajamouli told reporters.

Throwing more light, he said, there are similarities in the lives of Sitarama Raju and Kumram Bheem. Born in 1897 in coastal Andhra Pradesh, Sitarama Raju led a historic rebellion against British rule. After a relentless chase, he was caught and martyred in 1924. Kumram Bheem was born in 1901 in Adilabad region in Telangana and fought against the then Nizam rule.

"The two great warriors, who took part in the freedom struggle, who never met, had no connection, what if they met in times unknown to us, if they were an inspiration to each other, how they fought against the British or the Nizam rule, if that is formed on the basis of their friendship.

Alia Bhatt would be paired opposite Ram Charan and Daisy Edgar Jones would be playing opposite Junior NTR, grandson of legendary N T Rama Rao.

The film would be released worldwide in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.

