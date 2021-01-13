Alia Bhatt Gives A Glimpse From The Sets Of SS Rajamouli’s Magnum Opus 'RRR', See Here

SS Rajamouli’s RRR is one of the most anticipated movies in the near future. Ever since the announcement of the movie, people have been excited to know about it. Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is also going to be a part of RRR cast. The upcoming magnum opus of SS Rajamouli will mark her debut in the Telugu and South Indian film industry. The actor recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a behind the scenes picture from the sets of RRR. For all the people who want to have a look at it, here is everything you need to know.

Alia Bhatt shares BTS picture from RRR sets

Recently, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram story to interact with her fans. She asked her followers “what should I post a photo off?”. As soon as she asked this question on her Instagram, a lot of fans came up with various fun ideas that she posted a picture of. One of the users asked her to share a picture of her while filming RRR.

The actor shared a goofy mirror picture of her. She mentioned that the picture is from the shooting while she was in the van after pack up. Alia Bhatt is seen with a smile on her face in this mirror picture. Here is a look at Alia Bhatt's Instagram story.

Alia Bhatt's Instagram

Alia Bhatt in RRR

Alia Bhatt in RRR is playing the role of Sita in RRR cast. Alia Bhatt’s character of Sita is the love interest of Ram Charan’s role in RRR. The makers of RRR had shared a picture of Alia Bhatt with director SS Rajamouli in an animated moment to welcome her on the sets of RRR movie.

According to Mashable India, the period action drama is based on an interesting chapter of Indian history. RRR’s plot revolves around the two freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitaramaraju. The movie is set in 1920 and explores the theme of revolution with the context of India’s freedom struggle.

A very warm welcome to our dearest #Sita, the supremely talented and beautiful @Aliaa08 on to the sets of #RRRMovie! ðŸŒŸâ¤ï¸#AliaBhatt pic.twitter.com/R7fSMkEkAd — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) December 7, 2020

RRR cast

RRR cast features various big names like Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt among others. The role of Alluri Sitaramaraju is played by Ram Charan while Jr NTR is playing Komaram Bheem. This is the first movie of SS Rajamouli after the blockbuster Bahubali 2: The Conclusion. The makers had released a character teaser fo Jr NTR's role in RRR. Here is a look at it.

Image Credits: RRR Movie Twitter

