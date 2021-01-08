Last Updated:

Post KGF 2 Teaser Release, Netizens Demand SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' Updates

Post KGF 2 teaser release, netizens take to Twitter and demand for SS Rajamouli directorial film, 'RRR' updates. Read on to know more information.

KGF 2 teaser

On the occasion of South Indian superstar Yash, the makers of KGF Chapter 2 dropped the teaser of the upcoming movie. The teaser was immensely well-liked by fans of the actor who made it trending on social media. However, hours after the KGF Chapter 2’s teaser release, Twitterati started trending SS Rajamouli’s RRR, read on to know why.

SS Rajamouli's RRR trending on social media after KGF 2 Teaser release

SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film, RRR is one of the most anticipated films in recent times. Soon after the release of KGF Chapter 2’s teaser, netizens started asking for more details about SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film. They started asking about when shall they get updates about the film.

Netizens compare KFG 2 and RRR

A number of fans of the two actors started comparing the two movies on the basis of their directors and cast. Several other people online also stated that both the movies will have a neck to neck competition. Check out some of the comments by netizens on Twitter below.

RRR had to release on January 8th, 2021

A number of other netizens took to Twitter and wrote in the tweets that they want more updates on the upcoming movie. Last year, the makers of RRR had announced that the upcoming movie shall be released on January 21st, 2021. However, the pandemic lockdown delayed the film making and hence the release of the film. Ever since then, fans have been asking for more updates about the film, check out the tweets below.

Fans ask for updates

RRR cast and other details

RRR is a Telugu language period action drama film written by SS Rajamouli. The movie has a star-studded cast, which includes N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris. The movie is directed by SS Rajamouli and is a fictional story about India’s freedom fighters who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad.

KGF Chapter 2 cast

KGF Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashant Neel. The film has the most expensive Kannada film budget, according to a report in IBTimes. The movie stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj. Watch the teaser below.

(Image credit: Yash and RRR Movie Instagram)

 

 

