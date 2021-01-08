Post KGF 2 Teaser Release, Netizens Demand SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' Updates

On the occasion of South Indian superstar Yash, the makers of KGF Chapter 2 dropped the teaser of the upcoming movie. The teaser was immensely well-liked by fans of the actor who made it trending on social media. However, hours after the KGF Chapter 2’s teaser release, Twitterati started trending SS Rajamouli’s RRR, read on to know why.

SS Rajamouli's RRR trending on social media after KGF 2 Teaser release

SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film, RRR is one of the most anticipated films in recent times. Soon after the release of KGF Chapter 2’s teaser, netizens started asking for more details about SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film. They started asking about when shall they get updates about the film.

Netizens compare KFG 2 and RRR

A number of fans of the two actors started comparing the two movies on the basis of their directors and cast. Several other people online also stated that both the movies will have a neck to neck competition. Check out some of the comments by netizens on Twitter below.

After Prabhas, Yash will be the 2nd Pan Indian Superstar!! Waiting for Jr NTR to be the 3rd one after #RRR — 𝐒𝐮𝐧𝐧𝐲𝐊𝐞𝐬𝐡 (@sunnykeshII) January 8, 2021

This shows #KGFChapter2 is much bigger than #RRR. what helped #BB2 helping #KGFChapter2. Content and towering Hero. Fan frenzy and star value may not stand against the solid cutout combined with great mass content. RRR Heroes are lost the game. Only hope is @ssrajamouli. https://t.co/RJNVpxYOV1 — refacts (@vyaass) January 8, 2021

Apart frm #RRR i think there will be no movies that can surpass the record that created by Teaser of #KGFChapter2 . Simply Mindblowing. 60M Views and 3.8M Likes in less than 20 Hours. Unimaginable for sure 🔥#Valimai #ThalaAjith — Ajithmania ᴺᴷᴾ (@satisravindran) January 8, 2021

#WeDemandRRRMutualTeaser

Okka 2 movies elivation key neel>>>>ssr antunaru#RRR chusaka ssr>>>>>>James Cameron antaremo

Update ivvara mutual teaser dhi

Ssr antey anto#CHARANNTR antey anto telustadhi pic.twitter.com/RquY0kqArU — Always_Jayanth_DHF®©😎 (@RcFanboi) January 8, 2021

RRR had to release on January 8th, 2021

A number of other netizens took to Twitter and wrote in the tweets that they want more updates on the upcoming movie. Last year, the makers of RRR had announced that the upcoming movie shall be released on January 21st, 2021. However, the pandemic lockdown delayed the film making and hence the release of the film. Ever since then, fans have been asking for more updates about the film, check out the tweets below.

Fans ask for updates

Eagerly Wating For #RRR Mutual Teaser @RRRMovie



Exictement To See Our SeethaRAMaRaju @AlwaysRamCharan Anna Komaram Bheem @tarak999 Anna Together And Cant Wait To See BOXOFFICE Destruction 🔥🔥#WeDemandRRRMutualTeaser pic.twitter.com/DnhQFjpXQq — Team CHARANism™ (@TeamCharanism) January 8, 2021

Yes, we are all eagerly waiting for Mutual teaser of #RRR @RRRMovie

Can u atleast announce the date please.. #WeDemandRRRMutualTeaser pic.twitter.com/GvSmdPWzWv — 𝐒𝐚𝐦 𝐉𝐨𝐡𝐧𝐕𝐢𝐤™ (@Sam_JonVik) January 8, 2021

RRR cast and other details

RRR is a Telugu language period action drama film written by SS Rajamouli. The movie has a star-studded cast, which includes N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris. The movie is directed by SS Rajamouli and is a fictional story about India’s freedom fighters who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad.

KGF Chapter 2 cast

KGF Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashant Neel. The film has the most expensive Kannada film budget, according to a report in IBTimes. The movie stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj. Watch the teaser below.

(Image credit: Yash and RRR Movie Instagram)

