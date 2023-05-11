SS Rajamouli Feels Oscar Wins May Boost A Country's Growth: If We Can Make Inroads...

RRR director SS Rajamouli recently spoke about how the attention titles from any nation receive can also boost their economy. During the conversation, he also gave the example of Parasite, which won the Academy Award in the Best Picture category in 2020 and helped expand the country’s economy. SS Rajamouli’s RRR won big at the Oscars 2023, as Naatu Naatu bagged the Best Original Song Academy Award.

In a conversation with his brother-in-law Dr AV Gurava Reddy, SS Rajamouli said that the South Korean film industry expanded with Parasite’s Oscar win. He also said that subsequently, Korean shows and cuisine have also become popular, and thus bloomed. He called cinema a soft power and said that with films which find international recognition, the Indian fashion and food industry can increase manifold as well.

“Cinema is a soft power,” said SS Rajamouli. “So if we can make inroads internationally with films, the Indian films will grow, but more than that Indian food industry, the Indian fashion industry will become a multi-billion dollar industry,” concluded the Baahubali director. In recent times, following Bong Joon-ho's Parasite winning the Oscar, several Korean films and series have found worldwide recognition. The web series Squid Game notably became a global phenomenon upon its release.

RRR’s Naatu Naatu wins Oscar

SS Rajamouli’s RRR became highly recognised on the global level upon its release. It found major wins at the Critics Choice Awards, Golden Globe Awards, Hollywood Critics Association Awards, Houston Film Critics Society and more. Subsequently, it was re-released in U.S. theatres ahead of Oscars 2023. At the ceremony, the song Naatu Naatu was performed and later won in the Best Original Song category. The composer MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose won against the likes of international musicians such as Rihanna, Diane Warren, Mitski and Lady Gaga. RRR actors NTR Jr, Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli and others also attended the Oscars 2023 and later applauded Naatu Naatu's Oscar victory.