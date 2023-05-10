SS Rajamouli Wishes Bellamkonda Sreenivas Good Luck For Chatrapathi Ahead Of Its Release

Telugu filmmaker SS Rajamouli recently sent a message to the team of Chatrapathi. A clip of SS Rajamouli speaking about the film is currently going viral on social media. The director made the original 2005 film, also titled Chatrapathi, which was written by his father V Vijayendra Prasad and starred superstar Prabhas.

The acclaimed film director said in the message that he is happy that the project is under the wing of VV Vinayak, whom he called “one of the massiest directors” in the film industry. He praised the story of Chatrapathi as well, stating that it is very close to him. He further said that he is pleased with the fact that Chatrapathi is being helmed by Vinayak.

“Chatrapathi is going to release on May 12. I am so happy because this is being brought to you by VV Vinayak Garu, one of the massiest directors of the Indian film industry,” said SS Rajamouli. He added, “The story is so close to my heart and I am especially pleased since it is Vinay Garu who is helming the project”. He also praised Sreenivas Bellamkonda and stated that the film is right up his alley due to his personality and body language. Check out the clip below.

SS RAJAMOULI SENDS BEST WISHES TO TEAM ‘CHATRAPATHI’... Team #Chatrapathi - which marks the debut of #SreenivasBellamkonda in #Hindi films - receives best wishes from none other than #SSRajamouli before its release.#Chatrapathi [#Hindi] is the official remake of #Telugu film pic.twitter.com/NtsQroHFJO — arjun (@cukaash909424) May 10, 2023

Bellamkonda Sreenivas thanks SS Rajamouli

Taking to Instagram, Bellamkonda Sreenivas also shared the video. He thanked the RRR director for giving his good wishes to the team. He revealed that the director's wishes only fuel the team with confidence. Check out his post below.

More about Bellamkonda Sreenivas starrer Chatrapathi

Telugu star Bellamkonda Sreenivas is making his Bollywood debut with the 2023 film Chatrapathi. The film comes from director VV Vinayak and is based on the original story written by SS Rajamouli’s father, V Vijayendra Prasad. Chatrapathi features Sreenivas as the titular character, while Indian actor Sharad Kelkar will be seen in an antagonistic role. Pyaar Ka Punchnama star Nushrratt Bharuccha will also be seen in the film in a prominent role. Chatrapathi is slated for a release on May 12.