SS Rajamouli Lauds Kichcha Sudeepa's Film 'Vikrant Rona'; Says 'Visuals Look Grand'

The iconic filmmaker SS Rajamouli recently opened up about his views on Kichcha Sudeep's highly-anticipated film Vikrant Rona ahead of the release. While the movie hit the screens on 28 July 2022, it has been receiving positive reviews from the audience. Directed by Anup Bhandari, the film stars Kichcha Sudeep in the lead role and the fantasy action thriller adventure film will see the actor playing the role of a 'fearless' cop as he is on a mission to solve a mysterious case of missing people in a village.

SS Rajamouli praises Kichcha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona

SS Rajamouli recently took to his official Twitter handle and shared a note wishing the best to Kichcha Sudeep for his film Vikrant Rona. In the tweet, he praised the actor by stating how he is always first in experimenting and taking up challenges. Adding to it, SS Rajamouli also stated how he couldn't wait to watch the movie in order to see what the actor has done and added how the visuals looked so grand. While signing off, the filmmaker extended best wishes to the actor as well as the entire team of the film for the release.

The tweet read, “Sudeep is always first in experimenting & taking up challenges. Can’t wait to see what he has done in #VikrantRona. The visuals look grand. My best wishes to @KicchaSudeep and the entire team for their release tomorrow.” (sic)

Sudeep is always first in experimenting & taking up challenges. Can’t wait to see what he has done in #VikrantRona. The visuals look grand. My best wishes to @KicchaSudeep and the entire team for their release tomorrow. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) July 27, 2022

On July 14, Kichcha Sudeep took to his Instagram handle and dropped a BTS video that had glimpses of the making of his much-awaited film, Vikrant Rona. The clip shows what challenges the team faced during the making of the ambitious project. Kichcha Sudeep is seen facing the lens, while director Anup Bhandari is seen behind the camera. The video sees the team shooting at different locations with Kichcha Sudeep to bring out the best end result.

More about Vikrant Rona

Vikrant Rona was released worldwide in 3D on July 28th. Apart from Kichcha Sudeep, the film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok. The film is presented by Zee Studios and Kichcha Creations in North India and produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Arts, and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins. The film is distributed in North India by PVR Pictures.

Image: PTI/Facebook@Karnatakakicchaasudeepfansassociation(R)