SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu Film To Go On Floors Next Year? Vijayendra Prasad Reveals

RRR director SS Rajamouli made a global triumph as the Ram Charan and NTR Jr starrer film won several accolades on the global stage. It has been confirmed that SS Rajamouli’s next project will feature the South star, Mahesh Babu. Now, the screenwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad has revealed when the SS Rajamouli-Mahesh Babu flick will go on the floors.

KV Vijayendra Prasad, who is also the father and collaborator of SS Rajamouli, recently spoke with Pinkvilla. During the interaction, he was asked about the timeline for the shoot of the Mahesh Babu-SS Rajamouli film. He said that the film will start shooting by the end of this year, or by the very beginning of next year. KV Vijayendra Prasad told the outlet, “End of this year, or next year beginning”. Currently, Mahesh Babu is involved in the shooting of his film with Pooja Hedge, which is tentatively titled SSMB28.

Mahesh Babu pauses on SSMB28

Mahesh Babu recently shared pictures from a wellness clinic in Spain. The star, who has been busy with the shooting of SSMB28, said that the visit to the wellness centre turned out to be a moment of pausing and resetting for him. Taking to Instagram, he captioned the picture, “Pause and reset!” and later followed up with a post where he posed with the doctor at the wellness clinic. Check out his posts below.

Mahesh Babu on the jungle adventure film with SS Rajamouli

Mahesh Babu previously spoke with the outlet and expressed his excitement for the film. While he said that it was too early for him to open up about the film, he still deemed it to be a dream come true. He also revealed that he and SS Rajamouli have been trying to collaborate for a long time, and finally find the time to work on the film. KV Vijayendra had also told the outlet that the jungle adventure film will eventually be transformed into a franchise with more sequels in the pipeline.